“Paper Girls” is the Prime Video adaptation of the graphic novels of the same name. (Photo courtesy of Prime Video)

The inspiration for Brian K. Vaughan to create the graphic novel “Paper Girls” came from his days growing up in Cleveland. He noticed in the mid-80s that more and more girls were taking over the job of delivering papers that had once been the task of paper boys.

“I just thought it was so cool that these badass 12-year-old young women would go out at 4 o’clock in the morning to deliver bad news to adults,” Vaughan says. “It was so cool because they seemed like they were the first of their kind and the last of a dying breed as paper boys was something that was about to not exist anymore.

“I always thought those would be interesting characters to explore in a story.”

None of those young women that Vaughan observed traveled to the future to meet their older selves or see a world in dire danger. That all came from the mind of Vaughan and through the illustrations of Cliff Chiang.

The pair – along with executive producer Cliff Rogers – are bringing that world to life through the new Prime Video series “Paper Girls.” The series will premiere all eight episodes exclusively on the streaming service on July 29.

“Paper Girls” begins in the early morning hours after Halloween 1988 with four girls—Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ— trying to deliver their newspapers while dodging locals who are still high on Halloween candy. The four get caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever.

They are transported into the future where they must figure out a way to get back home to the past. Their efforts bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves.

This high-stakes personal journey is told through the four girls played by Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Sofia Rosinsky and Fina Strazza.

All four of the young women Vaughan created are very different. Making sure they came across that way in the series was easier because of the casting of the four young actors. It was more of a challenge for Chiang when he was creating the initial drawings because he had to find the original distinct look for each one.

Chiang credits Vaughan with making his task easier.

“Brian gave me such great character descriptions, I could see them very clearly in my head immediately,” Chiang says. “It started with trying to find distinct outfits for each one that would show their personalities and set each one apart from the others.”

Vaughan and Chiang worked on the “Paper Girls” graphic novels from 2015 to 2019. One of the reasons it was easy to transform the printed material to the small screen came from Vaughan’s background. Not only has Vaughan found great success in the comic book world with such titles as “Y: The Last Man,” “Saga,” “Ex Machina” and “Runaways” but he has also been a writer and producer on TV productions from “Lost” to “Under the Dome.”

Adapting the graphic novels to a TV series meant that the original visions Vaughan had for his creation would be in the hands of others. Vaughan loves that others have taken the distinct vision he and Chiang had for the graphic novels and given it their own spin. The last thing he wanted was a beat-for-beat adaptation of the books.

Vaughan is happy when he sees moments in the TV show that are taken from his books but it is even more exciting when he sees how something has been changed. Some of those changes are things he and Chiang never imagined.

Chiang calls it a bit of déjà vu when he sees a sequence that he had created in his head turned into a moment on the TV show.

One of the biggest changes from the graphic novels to the TV show is the time frame. The original comics unfolded over only a few days but the TV series will look at a longer period.

Rogers says, “We thought the biggest opportunity with the TV show was to spend more time with these girls and go a little deeper.”

The one thing from the graphic novels that was most discussed as the TV show began to take shape was dealing with time travel. Any story that deals with different time periods opens itself up to potential pitfalls and paradoxes.

Rogers describes the time travel element of “Paper Girls” as being terrifying.

“But, I think the gift we were given by the comic is the tone,” Rogers says. ‘We are watching these girls put together what is happening. They are using pop culture references like ‘Back to the Future,’ ‘Terminator.’

“They are using the things that would be available to them and putting it together with a sense of humor and irony. I think having a bit of a wink and a nod to time travel got us out of some of the pitfalls of a time travel show.”