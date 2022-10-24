Lauren Lyle knows being cast as the title character in the BritBox series “Karen Pirie” is the biggest moment in her acting career. Joining the cast of the super popular “Outlander” gave her a massive following but the three-episodes series on the streaming service is giving her the chance as the lead actor to show off all her acting skills.

Because of the importance of the role of Detective Sergeant Karen Pirire, Lyle’s leaving nothing to chance from the way the character dresses to digging deep in background material. The results of all her work can be seen starting Oct. 25 when “Karen Pirie” debuts on Britbox.

Lyle says, “With our costume designer Leslie, I had actually some quite serious ideas of what I wanted her to sort of look like and when me and [series writer] Emer [Kenny] first met on a Zoom call I sort of said, ‘Oh, there’s a part of me that quite referenced Gracie Hart from “Miss Congeniality,” Sandra Bullock pre-makeover.”

One of the key wardrobe elements is the fanny pack (known as a bum pack in Scotland) the detective wears. A more hip way to wear it would be over a shoulder but Pirie takes a more practical look at life.

Either way, Lyle’s new series is years away from her role as Marsali MacKimmie Fraser in the Starz television drama “Outlander.” She filmed “Karen Pirie” during a hiatus between seasons of the series. After working on that production that is set in the past, Lyle was open to anything modern in terms of wardrobe with her new acting job.

“I was tired of wearing corsets,” Lyle says. “It was nice to finally be able to wear a proper bra rather than a corset.”

Lyle plays a young detective who is assigned to look into a 25-year-old cold case when a podcast suggests mistakes were made with the initial investigation. The top people at Police Scotland’s Historic Cases Unit decide a woman being in charge of the case could make all the difference.

The idea is that Pirie is more concerned with solving the case than how she looks. She knows that she has to be better than her male counterparts at every aspect of police work. This comes directly from the novel, The Distant Echo, by Val McDermid. It is the first in a series of best-selling novels about the young Scottish female detective set in the Scottish university town of St. Andrew’s.

Just like with “Outlander,” Lyle turned to the novels on which the shows were based. In the case of “Karen Pirie,” it took some time because her character doesn’t show up until late in the book.

With “Outlander,” the producers suggested she stop reading the books by Diana Gabaldon because the scripts from the series often go in different directions.

Emer Kenny, who adapted The Distant Echo for the series, focused on how Pirie is constantly being underestimated at all times because she’s a woman in a male-dominated environment. That is obvious from the moment the 5-feet-8 Lyle shows up on screen.

“She’s very practical. She’s vanity-free. She’s not playing up any glossy element of herself. But it did really help that her stature is small, but her personality is big,” Kenny says of casting Lyle. “The kind of juxtaposition of those two things I think is really dynamic when you watch it on camera.

“I think just the fact that she’s that size just really helped us visually tell that kind of story.”

Lyle doesn’t believe her height had anything to do with her casting as the entire process was done via Zoom because of COVID. Once she got the job and started working, Lyle liked that most of the other actors towered over her because that would suggest Pirie would have to work harder just to get noticed.

One aspect of the series that didn’t require research was the podcast element. Lyle has her own podcast called “She’s a Rec’” where celebrities talk about books, music or movies.

“I think it’s actually such a clever medium and anchor to tell the story because it’s such an immediate source of reaching an audience. And like everyone in the world that you speak to now, true-crime podcasts are so huge that everyone wants to get the next one; that it really is like a very effective way to reach people,” Lyle says. “And it’s just such a modern anchor to what we have.”

Lyle has really never had a big problem reaching people. The Scottish actress has been working as a professional actor for almost a decade with roles in “Broken,” “Vigil” and “Tell it to the Bees.”

It was “Outlander” that really gave her a huge connection to the masses.

“They had set a day they were going to announce I was going to be on the show. But, they announced it earlier. All of a sudden my Instagram was blowing up. I had to shut it down because I was not prepared for all that,” Lyle says.

And now with “Karen Pirie” to go along with “Outlander,” there’s potential for even more attention.