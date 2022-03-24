BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There was a time when the Oscar telecast was on the same level as the Super Bowl. Now it is more on the same viewing par as the NFL’s Pro Bowl.

There is still a core audience who will spend weeks trying to see all of the 38 feature films that picked up nominations for “The 94th Academy Awards,” will compete in contests to show their knowledge and watch the show when it airs at 5 p.m. March 27 on ABC.

If last year’s numbers are any indication, the audience will not be large. ABC’s telecast of the Oscars in 2021 hit an all-time low with an average of 9.85 million viewers. That is down 58% from 2020 which was the previous low with 23.6 million viewers.

To test your own interest, try to name the past five winners in the Best Picture category. Those who name “La La Land” as one of the winners can give themselves half a point as it was the Best Picture winner in 2016 for a few moments.

Nothing suggests this year’s telecast will lure a larger audience. The Motion Picture Academy has been under fire for cutting categories from the telecast and a movement away from honoring only movies that could be seen in theaters by adding streaming services nominations. There is also the dark shadow of the telecast becoming a political forum to talk about the war in the Ukraine.

But, there is that core audience. That’s why film critics across the country are making their predictions.

In the Best Actor category, the Oscar should go to Andrew Garfield for his superb performance in “Tick, Tick … Boom!” The problem is any momentum that the film had months ago has been slipping. That’s what can happen when the Oscars aren’t handed out until the end of March.

The Academy will most likely give the Oscar to Will Smith for his work in “King Richard” where he played the no-nonsense father to Serena and Venus Williams. It is a good performance but this has always come across like the kind of role an actor takes just to get Oscar attention.

In the Best Actress race, Nicole Kidman should go home with an Oscar for her brilliant performance as Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.” It is her best work to date. But, the race is between Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and Kristen Stewart for “Spencer.” Chastain was remarkable playing Tammy Faye Bakker but Stewart has all the momentum now for her portrayal of Princess Diana.

Look for Stewart to take home the Oscar.

Since the 2009 Oscar telecast, the Academy has been handing out more than five nominees in the best picture category. All that has done is allow films that should have never been in the running get a nomination. “West Side Story” and “Dune” look so familiar to previous versions that they lack the originality to be nominated as a Best Picture contender – let alone win. “Dune” will dominate in the technical categories and that is the way it should be.

One complaint over the years has been that the film being named Best Picture didn’t do well in theaters. The win by “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” in 2003 was the last time a movie that was a monster at the box office took home the Best Picture Oscar.

The two leading contenders this year – “CODA” and “The Power of the Dog” – are most likely at the bottom of the box office list among the 10 nominated movies. “CODA” has only taken in a little over $1 million while there is no real idea of knowing what “The Power of the Dog” has earned as it was a Netflix release.

Box office totals should not be the measurement for quality. That’s why both of these films are the frontrunners. If the Academy doesn’t do the right thing and honor “CODA,” then the Oscar for Best Picture will go to “The Power of the Dog.” The film from director Jane Campion is getting the most attention at other awards shows and that makes it the leading contender to win.

Unlike the Motion Picture Academy, here are the predictions for all of the Oscar categories.

Best Director: It should be mandatory that the film named Best Picture would automatically get the Best Director win. In this case, look for Jane Campion to win even if her “The Power of the Dog” is not named Best Picture.

Best Supporting Actor: J.K. Simmons was great in “Being the Ricardos” but look for Troy Kotsur to win for “CODA.” He turns in a powerful performance in this moving story of a young woman who has deaf parents.

Best Supporting Actress: Aunjanue Ellis deserves the Oscar for her work in “King Richard” but Ariana DeBose has all the momentum for her work in “West Side Story.” It will be one of the few wins for the Steven Spielberg movie.

Original Screenplay: “Belfast” won’t get the attention it deserves but Kenneth Branagh will get the Oscar for his script for “Belfast.”

Adapted Screenplay: This is a tough category but it could be part of a huge night for “The Power of the Dog.” Jane Campion’s script should help make her a multiple Oscar winner this year.

Animated Feature: Disney/Pixar has dominated this category but this year it will be “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” taking the win.

Production design: This is one of the technical areas where “Dune” will dominate. “The Power of the Dog” will be a close second.

Costume design: One of the tragedies of this year’s nomination list is the lack of attention for “Cyrano.” Even when the film gets a nomination, it will lose to “Cruella.” Costuming in the live-action version of “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” was the saving grace of the film.

Cinematography: This will be another win for “Dune.”

Editing: Although “Tick, Tick … Boom!” deserves an Oscar, it will lose out in this category to – say it with me – “Dune.”

Makeup and Hairstyling: This is such a weak category that the painfully awful “Coming 2 America” got a nomination. “Cruella” wins by default.

Sound: Stop me if you have heard this one. “Dune” wins.

Visual Effects: Ditto “Dune.”

Score: This could be the category that breaks up the “Dune” streak. Just kidding. Give Hans Zimmer the win for “Dune.”

Song: Lin-Manuel Miranda could become an EGOT this year for “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto.” The win will most likely go to Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for their James Bond tune “No Time to Die” from the film of the same name.

Documentary Feature: This is an easy pick. “Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” is the clear favorite.

Documentary Short: “Audible,” the story of a football team from the Maryland School for the Deaf, will score the Oscar touchdown.

International Feature: Japan’s “Drive My Car” won’t win as Best Picture but will take this category.

Animated Short: The Oscar goes to the Netflix offering “Robin Robin.”

Live-Action Short: This is the toughest category to predict. Ina real toss-up, give the Oscar to “The Long Goodbye