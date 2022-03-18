There is another chance to get caught up with films nominated for Oscars before the ceremonies with a new DVD and Blu-ray release.

“West Side Story” Grade 3 stars: Steven Spielberg has taken the original stage production and 1961 film and massaged it with some modern film trickery and did some manipulating of the story to produce his version. His vision earned seven Oscar nominations including one for Best Picture.

Except for his tweaks, Spielberg has created a film that does not have enough new material or cinematic vision to call it a remake or a reimagining. It is nothing more than the product of a man with so much Hollywood clout, he can make any film he wants even if it means following the original blueprint too closely.

There are slight variations in the music, dance and cinema style. The problem is that Spielberg’s “West Side Story” resonates so closely to the previous film that the final product is going to be good without trying. You copy a winner and the odds are high the copy will be a winner.

Spielberg’s biggest contribution to the “West Side Story” legacy is a better approach to casting. It was easy to fall in love with Natalie Wood playing “Maria” in the 1961 film but Zegler brings beautiful vocals to the film and a personal heritage that includes her mother being of Columbian dissent.

If you have not seen the earlier version, the new one will be a treat. Those who have seen the original could find the film too encumbered by the past to have its own future.

“Deep Water” Grade 1 star: The Hulu film is passing itself off as an erotic thriller. It is neither erotic nor thrilling. The film is just the latest example of how Ben Affleck brings as much energy to a performance as a dead triple A battery.

The film for the streaming service is based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith and looks at the marriage of Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas). They appear to have a perfect life but the truth is Vic must deal with his wife’s endless displays of infidelity.

She is convinced Vic’s way of handling the situation is to kill her romantic interests. Don’t feel sorry for either of them. Whenever Melinda thinks Vic has committed his latest crime, she quickly finds a new lover.

“Deep Water” is written and presented in such a way that there is no one in this film to like. There should have been some sympathy for de Armas’ character having to live with such an awful spouse but she is just as despicable in her own way.

Affleck’s performance is lifeless. He has confused playing someone who is emotionally controlled with someone who is just dull. It is the same problem Affleck brought to “Superman vs. Batman: Dawn of Justice” where he almost killed the Batman franchise.

Even director Adrian Lyne – whose past work includes “Fatal Attraction” and “Indecent Proposal” – can’t get the kind of raw emotional performance out of Affleck this film needed.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of March 15

“Sin Eater”: Young woman finds herself alone and stranded in a remote town harboring a dark secret.

“The Proud Family: The Complete Original Series”: Set includes all 52 episodes of the original animated series.

“Project Gemini”: After centuries of destroying Earth’s resources, humankind’s last chance at survival requires creating a new home in outer space.

“How Did We Get Here?”: Inspiring story of Sean McLoughlin, one of YouTube’s biggest stars who formed an amazing world community around him in the process.

“Sight: The Story of Vision”: A look at the history, science and technology of vision. Elton John narrates.

“Dream a Little Dream”: The re-released 1989 body-swap comedy stars Academy Award nominee Piper Laurie and Corey Feldman.

“Red Rocket”: Con man returns to his home town and sees an opportunity to get back to the big time through a donut shop.

Available through digital platforms and in theaters

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”: Blending universes causes major problems for Spider-Man and some familiar friends. Will be available on DVD and Blu-ray April 12.

“The Race To Save the World”: Climate change film that focuses passionate activists, ages 15-72, who are in the trenches fighting for a livable future.

“Master”: Three women strive to find their place at a prestigious New England university whose elitism may disguise something more sinister.

“Outfit”: an expert tailor (Academy Award winner Mark Rylance) must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night. It is playing in local theaters.