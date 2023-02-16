The team behind the Prime Video series “Carnival Row” found being told the second season would be the last before filming on those episodes started was a good and bad thing. Each would love to continue the fantasy series because of the endless possibility for stories. But, they appreciated the opportunity to be able to write to a satisfying conclusion for themselves and the fans.

What they have put together can be seen starting Feb. 17 when the final season of the series starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne becomes available on the streaming service. The knowledge the end was coming allowed everyone to put together the exact finale they wanted.

Bloom says, “There is no Hollywood kind of ending. It is really satisfying to see such an epic story come to such an honest end. I love the fact that we leave people wanting more.

“You could ring these things out. But, there is a great button to this show that rings true and honest.”

The reason the ending is so satisfying is that the executive producers and writers listened to what the actors had in mind for their last scenes. They used the ideas to create the final season.

Season two picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. The series has always used the fantasy world to look at very serious topics such as discrimination, the class system, oppression, hatred and violence.

The fact the series could deal with such elements in a way that delivered the message in a different way was one of the main reasons Bloom loved being part of “Carnival Row.”

“It has been a very interesting way to use a fantasy lens to look at social injustices and make social commentary on the world we live in today,” Bloom says. “What makes season two so epic is that we were actually filming a story about a disease that goes through Carnival Row. Then we were shut down for COVID.

“During that time we were really able to look at the material we had – and we had a lot of it – and really build it out to give it a big finale.”

Bloom took the time away from the series to go back and examine the way he played his character in the first season. He took what he had internalized the first season and used it to play the external elements of the character in season two.

One of the big storylines has Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven ploting payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford). At the same time, Tourmaline Larou (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row.

Woven into the story textures in the second season is the love story between the characters played by Bloom and Delevingne. What Bloom most likes about the love story is that it “is messy.”

He adds, “It is true to life. It is not straight forward.”

Bloom understands the power that tales told in a fantasy world can have as he has been part of some of the biggest film productions in that genre. This includes his role as Will Turner in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films and as Legolas in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. He returned to that role in “The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug” and “The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies.”

One storyline that runs parallel to the fantasy world where humans and creatures clash has Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower). They encounter a radical new society which upends their plans.

Gower echoes Bloom’s comments about how “Carnival Row” used the fantasy world to deal with so many issues.

“The wonderful thing about fantasy is we can touch on huge, huge issues that may be holding up a mirror to our world,” Gower says. “But, it’s a digestible way of doing it and an entertaining way of doing it. Fantasy never spoon feeds an audience.”

Certainly the characters played by Merchant and Gyasi are at the heart of social, emotional and racial issues. Merchant points out that where “Carnival Row” has shined is through using their love story and telling it in a metaphorical way to make some very big points while still being entertaining.

Merchant adds, “What I love about ‘Carnival Row’ and fantasy is that while our story is not the out and out fight for freedom that Cara’s is. We are exploring the story of being able to love who you want to love.”