Robery Carlyle returns to the role he originated in “The Full Monty” for the new FX series. (Photo courtesy of FX)

Events unfold in a movie that generally deal with a certain point in the character’s life. In most productions, there is little more to learn after the final credits roll.

That was the case with the 1997 feature film “The Full Monty.” After the group of unemployed working-class buddies bared it all as part of a male strip show, there was no way of knowing what happened to them.

That changes with the launch of the FX series “The Full Monty” scheduled to be available on the streaming service of Hulu on June 14. The eight-episode offering takes place 25 years after the original British film picking up the story of the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield.

The comedy-drama reveals what happened to the gang after they put back on their clothes. It also highlights how the world of these working-class heroes has changed in the intervening decades.

Cast members for the original film reprising their roles include Robert Carlyle, Wim Snape, Lesley Sharp, Mark Addy, Steve Hutson, Hugo Speer, Paul Barber and Tom Wilkinson. Talitha Wing – who wasn’t even born when the original film opened – joins the cast to play Gaz’s (Carlyle) teenage daughter, Destiny.

Carlyle has put together a long list of acting credits since the film ranging from the network series “Once Upon a Time” to a surprise cameo in the film “Yesterday” playing John Lennon. He never thought “The Full Monty” would be the first project from his past that he would get to revisit.

“The original film was such a complete piece. It has a wonderful beginning, middle and seemingly end. When those hats go off, it’s over,” Caryle says. “There was never really anything in the ether to suggest it was going to come back.”

Simon Beaufoy, who wrote the original film, was approached several times to make a sequel. He was never interested and Carlyle says that he would not have been willing to do such a project. One of the things that made Carlyle so hesitant was that he never wanted to make a project that would hurt the legacy of the original film.

That changed two years ago when Beaufoy contacted Carlyle with the idea of creating a series that would update what had happened to the friends. That interested Carlyle. Once he saw the scripts, he was certain this series would be a proper follow up to the film.

The world has changed a lot. Gaz (Carlyle) is now a father of two and a proud grandfather. He still takes the job of righting the world’s wrongs very personally. His son, Nathan (Snape), is far from a chip off the old block, especially when it comes to his career as a police officer.

Working on the original film was Snape’s first acting credit.

“I wasn’t even thinking of an acting career when I was 11,” Snape says with a laugh. “I remember the casting director came into my junior school and asked if anyone would like to be part of this film.

“Eight auditions later, I got the part. It became apparent very quickly that was the career I wanted to do for the rest of my life. It was an amazing first gig.”

Gaz has a lot more in common with his teenage daughter (Wing). Her heart’s in the right place but she’s also inherited her dad’s habit of dragging her mates into mischief.

Wing comes to the series after roles in “Alex Rider” and “Wolfe.” She was equal parts nervous and excited about joining the cast.

“When I got the call asking me if I wanted to do it, I said ‘Yeah.’ Then it was like, hold on a minute. This is quite big. This film has had a big impact on the world. But, from the first read through I found it a very warm, welcoming environment,” Wing says. “The original cast was really excited about having us younger generation joining them which made me feel so welcome and supported.”

She sees her character as being “a rebel with a cause.” To her, Wing knows this is a world where things are very unfair and wants things to change. The problem is that she has not developed the tools to make things happen.

Both the film and the series have a very distinct setting but the themes of family, friendship, success and failure have a universal appeal. Carlyle points out that what was happening in Sheffield in terms of unemployment and struggle was taking place in cities around the globe.

He points to Detroit as an example of a similar situation.

“Sheffield was exactly the right place to make this, to talk about the issues that the film did kick up,” Carlyle says.