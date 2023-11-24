A film that should be in the running for this year’s Oscar for Best Picture and one that won’t be in the running are now available on DVD and Blu-ray.

“Oppenheimer” Grade A-: The film based on the biography American Prometheus examines the decision during World War II by Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr. (Matt Damon) to appoint physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) to oversee the top-secret Manhattan Project.

America is in a race with Germany to be the first to construct the first atomic bomb. Oppenheimer’s solution is to bring together the greatest scientific minds to a remote location in New Mexico to design the weapon. This leads to the first nuclear explosion in 1945, an event that redefined the world.

Unlike his work in “Dunkirk,” Director Christopher Nolan has not strayed too far away from the actual historical events. It was his blatant manipulation of the real story of the soldier evacuation during World War that ended up being a major flaw in that production. “Oppenheimer” so often plays like the readings of a transcript that even moments that had to be filled in come across with a realistic punch.

Despite a few minor problems, Nolan has shown that with great patience comes great power. It may take some time but eventually Nolan shows his latest work is a blinding light of creativity.

“Expend4bles” Grade D: Don’t get confused by the name of the new Sylvester Stallone/Jason Statham action film being called “Expend4bles” (and it has nothing to do with the annoying use of a numeral instead of a letter). It might lead moviegoers to believe that once again any member of this ragtag team of heroes can be lost in their never-ending fight to save the world.

That’s the general notion behind the title but the name refers to how both smart writing and good acting are expendable as long as there is enough action for John Wick to call it overkill. The fourth offering in this franchise – that started 13 years ago – just pulls out the cookie cutter form from the previous three movies and inserts a few new people and more buckets of blood.

Director Scott Waugh – whose past work includes “Need for Speed” and “Act of Valor” – opts to avoid any type of clever situation to set up the carnage. It is just a linear approach of good guys must fight and kill legions of bad guys to save the day.

There is no tension, especially with the script that is as transparent as the shirts Megan Fox wears.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Nov. 21

“Saw X”: A desperate John Kramer (Tobin Bell) travels to Mexico for a risky medical procedure in hopes of obtaining a miracle cure for his cancer only to discover the entire operation is a scam.

“Crocodile Island”: Survivors of a plane crash must battle enormous crocodiles and spiders.

“The Police Academy Collection”: Set includes the seven films in the cop comedy franchise.

“Love Actually”: The holiday favorite is available for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD for the film’s 20th anniversary.

“The Unknown Country”: Young woman hits the road after the death of her grandmother to connect with her family.

“The Scarlet Letter”: The first sound version of Nathanial Hawthorne’s classic book released in 1934 is being re-released.

“Farscape: The Complete Series”: The 22-disc set includes all 88 episodes from the show’s four seasons plus the Emmy-nominated two-part miniseries “The Peacekeeper Wars.”

Available through digital platforms

“Back on the Strip”: Verna (Tiffany Haddish) sends her broken-hearted son (Spence Moore II) to Vegas to help him make his dreams come true as a professional magician.

“Relative”: This documentary journeys across four generations of an Italian American family as they unpack multigenerational trauma.

“Hayseed”: Insurance investigator agrees to help solve the mystery of the death of a small-town reverend.