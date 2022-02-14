One thing bugs ‘MasterChefs Latinos’ judge Adrián Herrera

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It would be logical to assume that the key to being a good chef would mainly hinge on a person’s sense of taste or smell. An argument could be made for being able to visualize a proper presentation would be a major key.

Chef Adrián Herrera – one of the judges on the new Estrella TV series “MasterChef Latinos” – puts all of those culinary attributes at a distant second to the one thing that a chef needs to be at their best. The best chefs have good hearing.

“The one thing they do wrong consistently is everything,” Herrera says. “But the one big thing is that they just don’t listen. I hate that. I don’t know why they don’t listen to what we tell them.

“I do think they actually enjoy not listening to us.”

The bottom line for Herrera is that someone might have all of the skills to be a great chef but that doesn’t matter if they approach cooking with the wrong attitude.

How the contestants on “MasterChef Latinos” listen to – and ignore – Herrera and fellow judges Chef Claudia Sandoval and Chef Benito Molina can be seen when the cooking competition airs at 8 p.m. Thursdays on Estrella TV (seen locally on KBBV-CD, Channel 19).

The “MasterChef” franchise has become popular around the globe as it is produced in more than 50 countries. It is watched globally by more than 250 million viewers.

No matter whether the show is set in America, France or Australia, the premise remains basically the same. Thousands audition for the “MasterChef” judges, but only the top 16 chefs make it to the “MasterChef” kitchen. The idea is to find the nation’s best amateur cook.

The one thing that makes each show different is the makeup of the contestant pool. Herrera points out this show features participants who are from the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Peru, Venezuela and Cuba who now live in the United States.

“That makes the show a different kind of game because they have to keep in mind that they are still Latin Americans but they are not in their home countries anymore,” Herrera says. “They need to reinforce trying to remember their flavor and their cherished moments with their families.

“That’s the key to getting the real cuisine from them.”

Where a person grew up can have an impact on a variety of aspects of cooking from the choice of ingredients to seasoning. Herrera points out that while some areas of Latin America are more accepting of highly seasoned foods, there are areas that tend to embrace a milder approach.

Herrera and the other judges have observed that while many of the contestants present what they believe to be an authentic representation of their heritage, the dish has in fact been given an American touch. That comes from a combination of the participants who have lived in the United States for years – or even decades – with not having access to the same ingredients they used in their original countries.

In 90% of the cases, Herrera can tell immediately if someone has everything necessary to be a great chef. He’s confident those who rise to the top have something special inside them.

“There is this area in the brain that’s capable of understanding flavors, the very complex relationship between flavors and textures and aromas. This is a very complex phenomenon we are talking about,” Herrera says.

Proof that some people are just born to be great chefs can be found with Herrera. He never took a lesson or attended any schools before deciding to try his hand at cooking. The self-taught chef went from cattle rancher to restaurant owner using his own natural gifts and love of cooking.

He has been awarded with the “Distinción Boohemia” as “Best Chef of the City” and nominated as “Best New Restaurant” by Travel & Leisure’s Gourmet Awards. Along with being a judge on “MasterChef Latinos,” Herrera has written numerous books and worked as an editor of Grupo Milenio.

Herrera will be willing to pass on his knowledge to anyone who will listen during the run of the show. The top 16 amateur chefs and home cooks in the competition are: