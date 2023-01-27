The cast of the new AppleTV+ series, “Shrinking,” has come together at the Television Critics Association tour to discuss the streaming service offering set to debut Jan. 27. It isn’t the entire cast as one person is missing – Harrison Ford. The film star has not only made the leap to TV with “1923” on Paramount+ but he is part of this new Jason Segel comedy.

There’s one big problem. Instead of discussing how “Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist, James Laird (Segel), who breaks the primary rule when he starts telling his clients exactly what he thinks, the majority of the questions have to do with Ford.

Along with Segel, cast members Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell plus co-creator Bill Lawrence and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein must deal with the Ford question barrage. Lawrence becomes the chief target for Ford questions once it is revealed the two are neighbors.

That was the opening for Lawrence to have Ford read the script for “Shinking.”

“He read it. He’s like, ‘I like it. Am I going to be in the next one more?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ And he said, ‘I’m in London shooting “Indiana Jones,” so what do we do now?’,” Lawrence says. “I’m like, ‘You’re going to meet with this guy Brett.’

“Then he met with Brett and he’s like, ‘I love this guy! So he’s going to be working on the show?’ I’m like, ‘No, you’re never going to see him again. He lives in London.’ Harrison then was like, ‘Why’d I have to meet him?’ And I’m like, ‘Don’t worry about it.’”

That’s when the focus shifts from Lawrence to Segel. As soon as the producer told Ford that he would be working with the “How I Met Your Mother” actor, Ford asks “Who’s Jason Segel?” Lawrence sent Ford several films featuring Segel and his response was an R-rated note congratulating Segel on his full-frontal nudity in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall.”

Instead of the questioning returning to the series, there is a long discussion as to the exact terminology Ford used in his note of congratulations. Cast members and producers try to dodge the questions but eventually reveal Ford used a very medical term in his note.

The answer ends the questions about the note but swings back to what it is like to be Ford’s neighbor. Lawrence looks to deflect the question by saying he ended up in that situation after he had taken a Hollywood bus tour to find out where Ford lives and then bought the house next to his.

Miller, who is both in the show and married to Lawrence which also makes her Ford’s neighbor, begins to explain how they had lived miles away from him but moved. Lawrence points out the answer is not a good use of the time allotted to discuss the series.

Instead of taking his own advice, Lawrence starts talking about all of the questions dealing with his neighbor.

“What’s his address? Like when does he sleep? You know, the cool thing is, I’ll just tell you that you get these rare opportunities in your career,” Lawrence says. “I started when I was 25, writing a show for Michael J. Fox, who turned out to be just as you would hope he would be, as a kind and lovely and hyper-talented, and a dude you still want to be in connection with even after work ends.

“To now be at this point in my career, getting to repeat that experience with an icon from all of my life who is equally generous and awesome and kind to everybody. Man, it’s an absolute treat. So, there was no effort. Harrison Ford was a neighbor and neighborly, because he’s a good dude.”

It also helps that Ford lives so close in terms of production of “Shrinking.” They don’t carpool but when a quick reshoot was needed for a scene, Lawrence used his own backyard. The crew was scheduled to show up at 8:30 a.m. but Ford arrived 30 minutes before them. Being able to stroll next door to work was so appealing to Ford he asked if all of his scenes could be shot in Lawrence’s backyard.

That will never happen.

The questions in regards to Ford finally come to an end. Instead of the topic shifting to “Shrinking,” Lawrence is bombarded with inquiries as to when the third season of his award-winning “Ted Lasso” would launch.

Lawrence ducks the question by saying he was certain an announcement would be made soon by executives with AppleTV+. That doesn’t work.

He finally says, “You’re going to hear about ‘Ted Lasso,’ I promise, man. I promise.”

An announcement was finally made that the third season of “Ted Lasso” would be available in the spring. That ended both the “Ted Lasso” and Ford questions.

The 10-episode first season of “Shrinking” will premiere with the first two episodes on Apple TV+. A new episode will be released each Friday with Harrison Ford in the cast.