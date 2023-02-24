Tops among the new entertainment options is a film hitting DVD and Blu-ray featuring one of the best performances of the year.

“Empire of Light” Grade A-: There is always room for argument when it comes to the Oscar nominations. The fact Olivia Colman was passed over for her work in this superb film written and directed by Sam Mendes is nothing short of criminal.

Her performance ranges from the pathetically sad to the stoically determined flowing through each emotion like an unchecked acting stream. Any five minutes of the film should have been enough to get her a nod but the flow of the entire production is magical to watch.

Colman plays Hilary, a cinema manager who is dealing with mental issues being exasperated by her philandering boss (Colin Firth). She seems destined to a life of abuse until Stephen (Michael Ward) is hired. Just his presence gives Hilary a better grasp on her mental state and the confidence to stand up to her boss.

This February-August relationship has its problems as the story unfolds in an English coastal town in the 1980s. Racial unrest is growing and the relationship between Stephen and Hilary is not accepted by everyone.

Colman plays each moment with an honesty that is so brilliant it does often eclipse the work of those around her. That doesn’t stop Ward from creating just as compelling a character as Colman.

Scenes with both of them offer deep emotion moments that range from joy to sorrow. Each is as compelling as the other.

Setting the film in a theater that once was a cinema palace helps amplify the performances. Just like the building has started to slip into disrepair the setting reflects what each of the characters are going through.

Colman should have earned an Oscar nomination but that didn’t happen. Don’t miss the performance and film that is one of the finest of the past year now that it is available on Blu-ray and DVD.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray

“Bordello”: Five women working in a bordello in the Old West struggle to protect a 7-year-old girl from being sold into a life of child prostitution.

“The Retaliators”: Pastor uncovers a twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter’s brutal murder.

“Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams”: Salvatore Ferragamo’s work would help invent the glamour of Hollywood’s silent era.

“Giovanni’s Island”: Children from two different worlds form a friendship.

“Belle and Sebastian: The Adventure Continues”: Belle and Sebastian search for a girl who was in a plane that crashed in the mountains.

“La Femme Anjola”: “Investment banker has his life turned upside down when he follows his passion for music.

Available through digital platforms

“Women Talking”: Group of women debate whether they should embrace their freedom or not. It will be available on Blu-ray and DVD March 7.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”: The feline looks for the solution to giving him more lives. Will be on DVD and Blu-ray starting Feb. 28.

“Heart of a Champion”: A 14-year-old coping with the divorce of her parents finds purpose and pride in a lost horse she cares for and trains for a state competition.