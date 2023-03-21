BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Charles Dickens classic “Great Expectation” is often mandatory reading in schools. Even if a person attended a learning institute where it wasn’t part of the curriculum, it is considered to be one of the greatest novels ever written.

Despite its status in the literary world, Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman never got around to reading the tale of Miss Havisham and Pip. Because she was so unaware of the novel, Colman had never even thought about being in a production of the novel.

She finally got a very up close look at the tale as Colman stars in the FX presentation of “Great Expectations” scheduled to launch March 26 exclusively on the streaming service Hulu.

“I’d seen adaptations on the telly before. I knew roughly who she was and everything. But it was just, I thought ‘Oh, she sounds great. I’d love to get my teeth into her,’ and that was my thought process,” Colman says.

Once Colman got around to learning what transpired in “Great Expectations” she discovered it to be the coming-of-age story of Pip (Fionn Whitehead), an orphan who yearns for a greater lot in life. A twist of fate and the evil machinations of the mysterious and eccentric Miss Havisham shows him a dark world of possibilities.

Pip must work out the true cost of this new world and whether it will truly make him the man he wishes to be.

One reason Colman might not have gotten around to reading “Great Expectations” was that she was busy with starting her acting career when she was a teenager. She recalls not being a great student but having an immediate passion for acting. Once she realized that could be a career, she found her focus.

“It was a few years before I realized I could actually be an actor, because I thought you had to come from that,” Colman says. “Then I met people who were just different to the people I’d grown up with, who said, ‘No, you can, you can work hard and aim for something and go for it.’ I went, ‘Oh.’”

Her decision scared her parents because they wanted her to pursue a more “sensible” career such as being a secretary. She tried working in an office and as a waitress but failed to succeed at those jobs.

Looking back, Colman is happy she failed at those jobs because once she made the move to acting, there was nothing as a fall back career for her.

She ended up not needing any kind of life safety net as Colman has been working steadily on screen and TV since landing her professional role on TV in 2000. Since then she has appeared in “The Iron Lady,” “Doctor Who,” “Broadchurch,” “The Night Manager” and “The Crown.”

To go along with her Oscar for “The Favourite,” she has earned a British Academy Film Award, two Emmy Awards, three British Academy Television Awards and three Golden Globe Awards.

One thing Colman has learned over the years is that bringing a role to life requires help. That was particularly true with Miss Havisham.

“I’ve always said good hair, makeup and costume, that’s three quarters of your job already done before you leave the van,” Colman says. “So the costume, it’s a shame you never get to see it really clearly in broad daylight. It literally looks like mold is growing up it and you can see her heart is rotting. I love that.

“Rather than dusty, she was dark and rotten. That’s where I got my main sort of character. They bleached my eyebrows, and as you can see, I’ve got, I’ve got dark eyebrows.”

Colman laughs as she explains that her look was so different that even her daughter was standoffish during the duration of the filming. She immediately dyed her eyebrows after the filming but says she looked bonkers for weeks.

What Colman found after taking on the role of Miss Havisham was that Dickens was very forward thinking with the character. He wrote her as a stern feminist who taught how that could be used as a weapon.

“She says, ‘In a, in a marriage, you’re the winner if you don’t, if you’re not the one that loves.’ In a way, yes, she was ahead of her time and determined not to need men,” Colman says. “But it’s not how I see feminism.

“She’s pretty cool and forceful and scary. But again, I’m not sure any of those things are flattering towards feminists. I know plenty of men who are feminists as well and that’s just about equality and thoughtfulness and caring I think.”

If nothing else, the actions of Miss Havisham make for a Dickens of a good role for Colman to play once she became fully aware of the story.