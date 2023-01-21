BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Octavia Spencer’s acting credits include numerous film roles including “Hidden Figures,” “The Help,” “The Shack” and “Fruitvale Station.” But, it has been her long list of TV credits that have allowed Spencer the most freedom to establish and build a character.

The Oscar-winning actress has had the longest opportunity for such character growth with the AppleTV+ series “Truth Be Told.” The 10-episode third and final season of the program on the streaming service launched Jan. 20.

Spencer plays an investigative reporter who has turned into true crime podcaster, Poppy Scoville, in the series from writer and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman. She has always found new layers to play a character when given a long run on the air because Spencer believes if human beings don’t continue to learn something or evolve, then they will never expand their world.

“I learn something from every character that I play. And I don’t necessarily reveal what that is. But in getting to play them, you have to get under their skin and be a detective,” Spencer says.

Spencer saw Poppy going on very different journeys during the first and second seasons on the series. The first season, as Spencer saw it, was about claiming fame and revisiting a story where Poppy felt that she had wronged someone. It was all about getting to the truth. As for the second season, Spencer saw it as a more personal story because it involved a childhood friend. At the same time, Poppy started to lose a lot of her relationships.

Seeds for the third season were planted in the second season according to Spencer. Those seeds grow into the story of how Poppy will have to deal with a lot of loss to which she ultimately contributed.

“When you’re dealing with your demons and living in a very public life, and at the center of that public life is your job and your job is to be a warrior for justice, you also have to look in the mirror,” Spencer says. “There were things that I learned this season that I also learned about myself because this season was basically kind of in isolation, really. We weren’t really participating in life because of the pandemic.

“It was an emotional journey for Poppy and an extreme emotional journey for me.”

Season three has Poppy, frustrated by the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls, team with an unorthodox principal (Gabrielle Union) to keep the victims’ names in the public eye. At the same time she is chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have ensnared them.

Series creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman decided on this storyline for the third season because a similar incident happened to her extended family in the Bay Area. She saw the reality of how hard it can be just to deal with such a situation and how devastating it can become because a lack of resources can sometimes make the problem worse.

Executive producer Maisha Closson explains that everyone involved with the series felt more pressure because of having to tell the story in the ten episodes allotted.

Closson says, “It’s a matter of pacing. You have to make sure that there’s enough story, that everything is unfolding in an entertaining way. Then of course, because this particular world and story are a little darker, in the writers’ room we had to tackle telling it authentically but also making it entertaining.”

She credits the cast with making the episodes important because of the message being presented while still being entertaining.

Spencer was surprised by the visceral reaction to the story of the media’s lack of interest in the missing Black girls.

“I’m not a mom, but I’m a woman, I’m a sister, I’m a friend. And the thought of someone going missing had never occurred to me. Like it just never because it happens to other people,” Spencer says. “And what I loved about this season is that we experience in real time the anguish that the families go through. And then, if there’s a lack of media attention, if there’s a lack of police attention, and it happens to be your family member, the only people that you can rely on are the people in your community.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I love that we really, really explore that. And hopefully, by people witnessing and viewing our show this season, it gives them the tools in case this happens to them. But also, it opens dialogue between parents and their kids about how they interact with people in society.”

In addition to Union, returning cast members to the streaming service series include Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee and Tami Roman.