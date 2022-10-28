“Nope” is being released on DVD and Blu-ray in time for Halloween. (Photo courtesy of Universal Studios)

A horror film that lacks any great scares is among this week’s new entertainment options. It is available in time for a Halloween viewing.

“Nope” Grade C: This new DVD and Blu-ray release would be a disappointing release no matter who directed this muddled mess of half ideas and failed attempts to create tension. The disappointment is magnified by the fact the film comes from writer/director Jordan Peele. The sharp focus he had on developing suspense, creating textured characters and writing stories that were thought provoking in “Get Out” and “Us” is nowhere to be found here.

The film about a close encounters of the extraterrestrial kind comes across like a rushed attempt where instead of finding one solid idea, Peele empties his notebook. This jumble of bits and pieces continuously counters any sliver of terror that Peele tries to generate.

It would have helped if Peele had picked a genre as “Nope” has elements of horror, westerns, family drama, science fiction and fantasy. It is another example of Peele not being completely tuned in to this project.

The failure of “Nope” is partly because of Peele’s lack of restraint in terms of mangling together mismatched ideas. It is also the fault of Peele having had so much success with his past two films that more was expected with film number three. He’s very talented and if he can either re-focus or find an outside voice to help him stay on a proper path and remind him that it is acceptable to make needed edits, Peele will again make a great move.

“Top Gun: Maverick”: Grade B+: The basic structure is the same as the original film. There are loads of flying sequences that are only interrupted for some banter between the pilots and romantic moments for Tom Cruise. In this case, it is bar owner and advice giver Penny Benjamin (Jennifer Connelly) who has captured Maverick’s heart.

A new element is the relationship between Maverick and Rooster (Miles Teller). Maverick has been overwhelmed by grief over the years because of the death of his flying partner. His efforts to protect Rooster has only created hatred in the young pilot. Give director Joseph Kosinski credit for making Teller’s character so interesting because in most cases Teller’s performances are more annoying and off-putting.

The emotional moments are really only fillers for what makes “Top Gun: Maverick” fly so high and fast. It is all of the flying sequences that are shot in such a way that it makes the moviegoer feel like they are a passenger that gives the movie its energy and makes it so much fun. The action sequences are so intense this film – just like “Top Gun” – ends up being a multi-million dollar recruitment film for the Navy.

“Titan: The Complete Third Season” Grade A-: It has been hit and miss when it comes to projects based on characters from DC Comics. This one is one of the biggest hits for the company.

The third season continues with Jason Todd’s (Curran Walters) journey as Robin as he becomes the evil Red Hood. His main objective is to deal with those he once fought beside. This sparks an explosive season.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray

“We Baby Bears: The Magical Box”: Siblings Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear go on whimsical adventures in their magical box in search of a place they can call home.

“The Guest Room”: Three desperate people find themselves thrown together.

“Lovers in a Dangerous Time”: A man attempts to break off an affair he’s been having with an unstable woman while his fiancée has been away sheltering with her family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Available through digital platforms

“Barbarian”: Young woman discovers her rental home is double booked and a strange man is already staying there.

“Shady Grove”: A couple discover their rental to use for relaxing is the place of nightmares.

“Medieval”: The historical epic was inspired by the true story of daring mercenary leader Jan Žižka, one of greatest warriors in history.

“Silent River”: Man’s desperate efforts to reconcile with his estranged wife results in a downward spiral.