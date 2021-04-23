‘Nomadland’ looks to be big winner at Oscars

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The 93rd Academy Awards will be handed out starting at 5 p.m. April 25. You can watch the proceedings on ABC.

It goes without saying – but I will say it anyway – this has been a very unusual year for movies and awards shows. Many of the nominees never played in a theater because of the pandemic.

But, the show must go on and here are my predictions for the top three awards.

I will start with the most difficult. All five of the nominees for Lead Actress are completely deserving of winning an Oscar. If it was up to me the honor would go to either Carey Mulligan for “Promising Young Woman” or Andra Day for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

But, I believe history will continue to be made with Viola Davis taking home the award for her work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Her superb work will give her a second Oscar.

Over in the Lead Actor category, it is almost a lock that Chadwick Boseman will win the Oscar for his work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Of course there is a little sentimentality connected to his nomination as Boseman died last year but make no mistake, he deserves this Oscar based on his sterling performance.

The big award of the night will be Best Picture. The clear contender is “Nomadland.” No film better reflected the loss, hope and determination we all faced during the pandemic as this tale of a 60something woman who goes on a nomadic journey after losing everything in the Great Recession.

This should also mean that “Nomadland” director – Chloe Zhao – should make history as the first woman of color to win the Best Director Oscar.

I hope you enjoy what promises to be a very unique Oscars telecast.