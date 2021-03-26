‘Nobody’ can be seen in local theaters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – You don’t know how long I have been waiting to say this but movie theaters are allowed to reopen. And, this comes just in time for the opening of the high-octane action movie “Nobody.”

Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk plays Hutch Mansell, a very average husband, dad and employee. At least that is what he wants you to think. It seems Mansell has a special set of skills that make him very dangerous.

He may see himself as a nobody but becomes a killing-machine somebody after two thieves break into his suburban home one night. Hutch’s decision to do nothing to prevent serious violence disappoints his son. He’s also having marital problems as his wife – played by Connie Nielsen – is becoming very distant.

Hutch finally gives into his natural talents when he confronts five thugs on a bus. One of those thugs is the brother to a notorious gangster and that sets off a war.

There’s no question that when Hutch is done dealing with the Russian killer and his gang he will no longer be taken for granted.

And speaking of “Taken,” “Nobody” comes across as a 21st Century version of that Liam Neeson film. Both feature unassuming men who have a special ability to deal with very bad people.

And just like casting Neeson in “Taken,” Odenkirk is a perfect pick for this non-stop action-packed joyride. He certainly has the everyday man look but there’s something a little questionable behind his eyes that makes his performance in “Better Call Saul” work as it also does in “Nobody.”

Now that the theaters are open to provide an escape, “Nobody” provides first-rate action delivered at times with a dark comedic tone. This is just the kind of pure adrenalin rush moviegoers and the theater business needs at this time.