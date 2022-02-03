Noah Emmerich deals with ‘Suspicion’; ‘Jeans’ examined

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Noah Emmerich has no idea why he often gets cast in roles of authority but he’s happy to get those types of characters to play. It’s a bonus when his authority figure is as textured as the one he portrays in the new Apple TV+ series “Suspicion.”

He plays an FBI agent investigating the kidnapping of the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Uma Thurman). The detective is at the heart of the investigation of four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question.

How the agent fits into this investigation comes with its own set of mysteries. The audience will find out bits of truth as the series progresses but Emmerich didn’t want to wait until the last script to know the full truths in terms of the character he plays.

“I like to know the entirety of the character’s arc before I begin,” Emmerich says. “I need to know who I am. It is fine for the audience member not to know who anyone is because that’s what keeps you on the edge of your seat.

“As an actor, I need to know who I am to inform how I am going to play all the scenes along the way. It is great if you are confused or it is ambiguous to the audience but it is not good if it is ambiguous to the actor.”

Emmerich enjoys reading a script for the first time because that is the closest he will come to the experience the audience goes through as all of the secrets are revealed.

The story that got Emmerich’s attention and will keep the audience guessing is a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race by the suspects to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI. Their efforts to prove they are innocent only leads to more questions as to who can be trusted.

In addition to Emmerich and Thurman, the ensemble cast includes Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”), Georgina Campbell (“Black Mirror”), Elyes Gabel (“Scorpion”), Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Tom Rhys-Harries (“White Lines”) and Angel Coulby (“Dancing on the Edge”).

This is a very interesting time for Emmerich as an actor. He not only is playing the mysterious authority figure in the darkly dramatic “Suspicion” but is portraying a man of great power in Netflix’s wickedly funny “Space Force.” In that series, he plays a general who is a real pain for the Space Force commander (Steve Carell).

Getting to such vastly different roles at the same time is solid gold for Emmerich.

“You can’t get further from ‘Suspicion’ than ‘Space Force.’ I enjoy doing both tremendously and it is a great experience to be able to go back and forth. I never have the same day at work two days in a row,” Emmerich says. “That is the part I love about my work. It is always fresh. Always new.”

“Suspicion” debuts Feb. 4 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+. That will be followed by one new episode weekly. The second season of “Space Force” launches Feb. 18 on Netflix.

Stitching together history

Anna Lee Strachan wanted to answer a very simple question with her documentary “American Experience: Riveted: The History of Jeans.” She wanted to know why everyone in the world was walking around in the same pair of pants.

“It was fascinating to me for a long time,” Strachan says. “I knew it was something that was thought of as quintessentially American. My curiosity, I think, had been piqued for many years.

“My dad used to work at Levi Strauss and my grandmother was someone who dressed to the nines her whole life. I never thought about the language of clothing until her death. So that got me thinking even more deeply about clothing and why we wear the things we wear.”

What Strachan discovered can be seen in the documentary that airs at 9 p.m. Feb. 7, Valley PBS. “Riveted: The History of Jeans” looks at the iconic American garment that captured the attention of the filmmaker. It starts with its roots in slavery and goes through the Wild West, hippies, high fashion and hip-hop.

Strachan goes so far as to digging up the dirt as to why jeans are generally blue.

“I think we did a lot of research to find out why are jeans blue, and we couldn’t come up with a very clear answer other than just humans really seem to like blue,” Strachan says. “Cross‑culturally, going back centuries, there seems to be a lot of religions and cultures that ascribe a lot of meaning and beauty to blue. That is definitely a reason, but it may not be not the reason.

“The other reason may be that blue is really good at hiding dirt. Some of our experts offered that as well.”