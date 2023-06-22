There is so much wrong with “No Hard Feelings” the only thing that can be done is to just hit all the major low points. Even that presents a massive challenge for this production that is now the frontrunner for numerous Razzie Awards.

Let’s start with the basic idea from writer/director Gene Stupnitsky (“Year One”) and his partner in crime, John Phillips (“Dirty Grandpa”). Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) is on the verge of leaving home to attend Princeton. His parents – played by Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti – have decided their 19-year-old son needs to come out of his shell. Their solution is to offer anyone willing to break Percy’s shell a car.

It just so happens, Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) is in search of a new vehicle. She needs it to make enough money to keep her house from being seized for lack of her paying taxes. The parents were looking for someone closer to Percy’s age, but they will settle for the 32-year-old Maddie.

Here’s one of the big problems. The idea that parents would be willing to hire someone to have sex with their son sounds like a rejected plot from the “American Pie” movies from decades ago. The way Broderick plays the father, it comes across in such a creepy way that it looks like he’s more interested in the deal.

The very talented Benanti is wasted playing a character who appears to be highly educated but willing to gamble that the person they hire won’t kill their son or at a minimum leave him with a sexually transmitted disease.

This icky plot gets even more disgusting as this is a movie being released in 2023 and not 40 years ago. Those immature tales of a nerdy guy wanting to lose his virginity were uncomfortable then and now seem completely wrong. Take a second and think what would be said if a 32-year-old man was hired to bring a 19-year-old girl out of her shell. And you didn’t think the plot of this movie could get any worse.

Equally as appalling is the way Lawrence is treated. She established her acting credentials with movies such as “Winter’s Bone” and “Silver Linings Playbook” to such a high degree she should not be put in a disgracing situation for a few cheap laughs.

The scene in question has a very naked Maddie leaving the ocean after a skinning dipping effort to take care of Percy. She storms three young people and proceeds to fight them.

It is not clear whether Lawrence was willing to go full frontal nudity or a lot of that scene was enhanced with computer gimmicks. The fact she was reduced to being the brunt of a poor attempt at comedy through her nudity comes across as pure desperation.

Lawrence – and the audience – deserved better.

Someone needs to get the telephone number for Katherine Heigl and slip it to Lawrence. Heigl’s career was going strong until she made a series of forgettable romantic comedies. The Emmy-winner has never fully bounced back from those flops and she never had a full frontal nudity scene to add to the woes.

Some of these glaring errors might not have been as noticeable as a boil on the end of a person’s nose if Stupnitsky showed even the slightest of directing skills. He doesn’t slow the tempo to attempt to make this a tale of romance and doesn’t have the quick pacing for the comedy to work.

Each scene is a plodding example of lifeless jokes and unimaginative staging. There is a scene in a bar early in the movie that should have had a fast pace to fortify how awkward Percy was feeling. Instead, Stupnitsky slows everything to a dirge.

Later in the film, when Maddie crashes a pre-college party, the pace should have been slower to allow the audience to see how both Maddie and Percy had changed. That should have happened, but Stupnitsky stages the sequence like a “Three Stooges” movie complete with a predictable act of brutal humor.

There is an attempt to pull this disaster out of a tailspin at the end but even the sentimentality of that moment comes across as forced. The only good thing about the final scene is that it signals this mess has come to an end.

Even the name of “No Hard Feelings” is wrong. After sitting through this 103-minute fiasco, there are some hard feelings for having to endure the film.

Movie review

No Hard Feelings

Grade: D-

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales.

Director: Gene Stupnitsky

Rated: R for graphic nudity, drug use, sexual content, language

Running time: 103 minutes.