BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two new DVD releases are good for some big scares.

“Nightmare Alley” Grade 3 stars: Guillermo del Toro’s latest visual manifestation comes in the form of “Nightmare Alley.” The director starts the film in a traveling carnival that resonates with such honesty that you can almost smell the combination of urine and hopelessness.

He then takes down-on-his-luck drifter and grifter Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) through worlds of high society and low ethical standards. Each setting is as captivating as the last.

This backdrop is for the story of a man who has spent his life living off the trust of others. He is a man of no means but great skill at manipulating people.

There is no question that del Toro is a master at visual elements. That is a strong base for a movie but if a production is to have any chance of success, then it also needs strong performances and a smart script.

The supporting cast is good in “Nightmare Alley” – especially the always dependable Blanchett – but the heart of this film is tied directly to Cooper’s performance. The lion’s share of the tension, uncertainties, manipulation and danger comes through him.

“Nightmare Alley” stands on the strength of stunning visuals and a praise-worthy performance by Cooper.

“Dexter: New Blood” Grade 3 stars: The idea of bringing Dexter Morgan out of retirement had been discussed at various times since the finale in 2013. It looks like you can take the serial killer out of Miami but you can’t take the serial killing out of “Dexter.”

This Showtime series features Michael C. Hall returning to the role of America’s favorite serial killer as the story picks up 10 years later. Dexter, who went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, has ended up living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, NY. He’s managed to put his killing ways behind him but events in the close-knit community have drawn Dexter back to his dark ways.

The setting is a big change as Dexter lives in a community of less than 3,000 people rather than the massive city in Florida. It gives him less possible victims but at the same time, everyone in the small town is a potential target for Dexter.

It is a new venue but the same wonderfully creep story.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of March 22

“Dr. Death”: Series is based on the true story of a successful doctor who begins to have a high body count.

“For the Love of Money”: Keeping the family safe is difficult in a criminal underworld that revolves around power, money and danger.

“6:45”: Couple on a weekend trip must face a horrifying time loop.

“The Hunger Games Collection”: Includes all four movies in the franchise.

“Millennium Actress”: Chiyoko relentlessly pursues a mysterious person in a seamless blend of reality and memory.

“The Red Star”: Mockumentary looks at the mysterious woman who may have contributed to the capture of Adolf Eichmann in Buenos Aires in 1960.

“Pinocchio: A True Story”: The wooden hero is a skilled acrobat who runs off to join the circus and ends up stopping a crime spree.

“The Immortal”: Young man discovers immortality can be a curse.

Available on digital platforms

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”: Spider-Man needs help from some very familiar heroes to fight a group of villains. Will be released on DVD April 12.

“Writing With Fire”: Fearless group of journalists maintain India’s only women-led news outlet. Will be released on DVD April 26.

“Deep Hatred”: Cindy returns to her family home after the death of her father and soon realizes that the house holds a terrible secret that puts her and her friends in danger.

“Parallel Mothers”: Two women giving birth form a bond at the hospital. Will be released on DVD on April 5.

“Assailant”: Couple must fight together to save themselves from a mysterious assailant.

“Browntown”: Woman offers husband a special sexual adventure if he can lose 50 pounds in three months.