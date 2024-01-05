“Night Swim’ deals with a killer pool. Because the movie is so much of a stinker it comes across as more suitable to be a killer septic tank. The lack of imaginative scares and a story that is padded to the point of exhaustion leaves this first release of the year as the early contender for the biggest flop.

It all starts with an All-American family moving into a house that is so cheap they should have known something happened there. The event was the disappearance of a small girl in 1992 when she tried to recover her brother’s favorite toy from the pool. She’s never seen again.

Ray Waller (Wyatt Russell), a former major league baseball player, needs to find a new home for his family. Despite what is presented as a successful career in the big leagues, he has no insurance to help him deal with the degenerative disease that sidelined him.

His wife, the way-to-understanding Eve (Kerry Condon), tries to make a happy home for the family. Taking familiar elements from past horror films, they have one daughter, Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle), who is on the cusp of her sexual awakening. Her little brother, Elliot (Gavin Warren), has more anxieties than you could find in a psychology dictionary.

The ideal suburban life goes bad when family members start seeing blobs of what looks like hair from the filter. They are scared but the waters have had an amazing healing impact on dad.

Most of the time is spent with the family swimming, playing baseball and filling the film with long conversations that say nothing. Half the movie is over before an attempt is made by director Bryce McGuire to use well-worn scare tactics to create a few spooky moments.

McGuire and his co-director Rod Blackhurst are at the root of all the problems with the movie. They released a short film on this subject in 2014 that became an Internet hit with more than 300K views on YouTube.

That film dealt with only Eve and her cat. Such a limited foundation forced McGuire to add all the additional material. Instead of fortifying the terror, it dilutes it down to a final project that is as bland as tap water.

The closest the film comes to any scary moment is when the children are being pulled underwater by the creature from the barbershop floor. There is an automatic reaction to anyone facing the potential of drowning and that is magnified by putting children in peril.

Back when this was just a short film, it was an adult woman facing the creature. Putting the focus on children is a cheap way to try to create terror.

Russell never makes any of the scenes work. What is suggested as a strained relationship with his awkward son is forced. Even his scenes of dealing with the disease that ended his career are played with no more passion than if Weller had been told he had a bad cold.

Condon does her best to save the movie as she comes across as a caring mother and wife. Her work keeps getting pulled under by the dead weight of the cast around her.

“Night Swim” comes across less as potentially a solid tale of terror and more like an executive being blinded by the success of the short film on the Internet. Clicking on a short film at home and paying for a ticket are very different.

A good rule of thumb for guessing how good a movie will be is to look at the release date. “Night Swim” is being released on the first weekend after a host of highly anticipated features hit theaters for Christmas. That means the hope is moviegoers will be looking for something different to watch. It also is never a good sign when a horror film doesn’t open near Halloween or a Friday the 13th.

In this case, “Night Swim” would have left moviegoers high and dry no matter when it opened.

Movie review

Night Swim

Grade: D-

Cast: Wyatt Russell, Kerry Gordon, Amelie Hoeferle, Gavin Warren.

Director: Bryce McGuire

Rated: PG-13 for language, terror, violence

Running time: 98 minutes.