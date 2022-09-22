Niecy Nash-Betts has put together a very diverse acting resume over the past 27 years. The Palmdale native has worked on programming as wildly different as being the host of the home makeover reality series “Clean House” to the comedy series “Claws.”

Even with hundreds of credits, Nash-Betts has never played a role like the one on the new ABC drama “The Rookie: Feds” set to debut at 10 p.m. Sept. 27. Her character of Special Agent Simone Clark was introduced on the ABC police drama “The Rookie.”

The fact she’s getting to play a spunky, forget-the-rules, more mature FBI agent is exciting for Nash-Betts. That’s because the series allows her to play someone involved in law enforcement that is closer to reality than anything she has done.

“I just thought it was delicious because it is a world that I’ve never played in on the legit side. Real 9‑1‑1. And ‘Scream Queens’ is more like Keystone Cops,” Nash-Betts says. “This is more like the real deal. So I was very, very excited about tapping into this woman, her story, her journey, and the fact that it was starting a little later in life made it even better.”

The series is also giving Nash-Betts another opportunity to be an executive producer on the series. She held a similar role on “Claws” and “Reno 911!”

Nash-Betts has worked on both comedies and dramas with programs such as is “Getting On,” “When They See Us,” “Masters of Sex” and “The Soul Man.” She finds doing comedy harder but she likes doing both.

“It’s a blessing when you get to marry them, which is what I’m able to do here at ‘Rookie: Feds,’ bake a little bit of that comedy into the seriousness of a script, and I love it,” Nash-Betts says. “I love being able to have that duality in a place. They say that people who can make you laugh can make you cry, but the reverse is not always true.

“So I feel very blessed that I can do both.”

She can make sure both keep happening as Nash-Betts is sharing the executive producer work with Nathan Fillion, star of “The Rookie,” who also will be part of the cast of “The Rookie: Feds.” He describes working with Nash-Betts as being next to a “whirling dervish.”

The cast also includes Frankie R. Faison, Felix Solis, Britt Robertson, Kevin Zegers and James Lesure. Nash-Betts knew the first day the group met that she was surrounded by the right group.

“I came in the first day for us to all meet each other and do our weapons training. It was the day that I found out my grandmother passed away. I came in. I sat down. I was kind of quiet,” Nash-Betts says. “I think it was James. It was somebody who looked over and said, ‘Are you okay?’ And I immediately started to cry like a baby.

“Everybody got up and just put their arms around me like a group circle like they had known me all their lives, and I said, ‘Man, I’ve got the right bunch right here’.”

The group will deal each week with investigations and typical police work. But, the series also has several other layers including Simone Clark’s testy relationship with her father. When she is assigned to work in Los Angeles, Simone moves in with her father. The problem is that her father – played by Faison – is trying to expose problems with the police department.

Nash-Betts sees the father-daughter story as a way of doing stories that are rooted in the truth.

“And the truth is that, in families, you don’t always agree on everything: politics, religion, who you are dating, who you marry, who you divorce, so many things, how you raise children,” Nash-Betts says. “So to have a dynamic where people have really opposing views about police and the justice system but still love each other with their whole, full heart tells a very complex story, a very relatable story, maybe not necessarily related to the justice system but in other areas in our lives with people who are in our families, who we love very, very dearly.

“But our opposing views, everybody is going to stand their ground. So it’s real, and I love that they wrote it like that so that, you know, we have somewhere to go and some places to grow.”

Faison sees his character as being a mirror to the one Nash-Betts is playing because his character was incarcerated by the same people who now employ his head-strong daughter, That alone is enough for him to see the drama of the character but he looks forward to watching how father and daughter are transformed by each other.