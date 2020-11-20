New television series “Big Sky,” release of “The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland”

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – David E. Kelley – the man behind such shows as “The Practice” and “Big Little Lies” – has returned to the confines of network television with the new ABC Tuesday night drama “Big Sky.” The series looks at mysterious happenings unfolding in the backcountry of Montana. It is based on the C.J. Box 2013 book “The Highway.”

The series opened this week with nightmarish events surrounding two sisters who make the major mistake of getting on the bad side of a truck driver on a remote part of the highway. What happens triggers an investigation by private detectives Cody Hoyt – played by Ryan Phillippe. He soon discovers there is more going on here than just a pair of missing siblings.

If you saw the opener you know this is a show full of surprises.

If you are looking for something the entire family can watch then I would like to recommend “The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland.” It is available through Video on Demand and on DVD.

Sparks fly between a famous model and a farmer with a young daughter when she visits her childhood home. The town is in danger of losing their beloved Santaland festival, but miracles can happen with a little love, family and faith.

Jenn Gotzon plays Belle, a successful model who has started to lose faith in herself and her career choice. She returns to a place that she visited as a youth to find what she has lost.

Belle finds more than she expected as she runs into Josh – played by Jim E. Chandler – who was her pen pal when they were young. He is facing his own problems as Santaland is in trouble.

This is a sweet holiday movie with a strong message about the power of faith and love.