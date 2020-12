(KGET) — Actors who get cast to play a role based on a comic book character generally have volumes of research material that can be used to create the performance. Ben Aldridge is playing a well-known figure from comic book history but he had very little to use getting ready to play the role of Thomas Wayne on “Pennyworth.”

Wayne’s limited history in the comics is that he has a son who eventually becomes Batman after seeing his parents gunned down after a family trip to the movies. The second season of the EPIX series “Pennyworth” - set to begin Dec. 13 – deals with the story of the early days of Batman’s butler – Alfred Pennyworth. It also provides a look at the early days of Wayne who is a billionaire living in 1960s London that is in the middle of a civil war.