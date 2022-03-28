BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Julia Child died almost 18 years ago but she remains one of the biggest icons in the culinary world. Her popularity continues through multiple sources including the Julia Child Foundation, her cookbooks and 325 episodes of her cooking series, “The French Chef,” that can still be viewed through numerous outlets.

Now, you can add an eight-episode original comedy to the HBO Max original comedy series, “Julia,” to her growing legacy. The look at the life of the woman with so much joie de vivre will debut with three episodes starting March 31 on the streaming service. A new episode will be made available weekly until May 5.

Those trying to explain the enduring appeal of Child use words such as authentic, aspiring, funny and unsinkable. Bebe Neuwirth – who plays the person behind Child’s books, culinary editor and cook Avis DeVoto – was a child when she first saw Child on TV. She didn’t know anything about Child’s past but was attracted to how Child was goofy and brilliant while preparing food.

David Hyde Pierce – of “Fraser” fame – plays Child’s husband, Paul Child, in the series. He says the reason for her lasting appeal is quite simple.

“I think she’s one of a kind and I think that’s why people have stayed interested in her throughout changing fashions and styles and foods and everything else, and why so many different versions of her have occurred, because she’s one of a kind and eternally fascinating,” Pierce says.

Her uniqueness will be on display in the production inspired by Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series which pioneered the modern cooking show. Childs life took her from working for the Office of Strategic Services during World War II to being credited with bringing French cuisine to the American public.

The series also explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic.

The task of playing Child fell to Sarah Lancashire, a British actress whose past work includes “Coronation Street,” “Last Tango in Halifax,” “And When Did You Last See Your Father?, “The Paradise” and “Dad’s Army.” Lancashire found several connections to Child including having the same favorite recipe as Child – sole meunière.

Lancashire started preparing to play Child but reading books and personal letters. She eventually decided that kind of research wasn’t really necessary.

“It didn’t necessarily make sense with what we were trying to do, which was a drama as opposed to a documentary. But I suppose I worked with a vocal coach for a very short period of time who, we were looking at accent, really,” Lancashire says. “And then for me, I pulled away from that and started looking at trying to create a parallel voice, really, that would essentially create the essence of her vocal eccentricity and her singularity but was harmonized with the physical. And that’s important to find a place which is comfortable.

“And that’s just a matter of time, really, of playing around and trying to find something which works. I’m not a mimic. I can’t impersonate. And also, she did have this extraordinarily complex vocal change, which I don’t share with her. I had to find something which worked in parallel and was comfortable. But really, I spent many, many hours just watching her.”

Executive producer and series creator Daniel Goldfarb considers himself lucky to have Lancashire playing Child. He considers Lancashire’s performance to be “full and rich.”

When a person reaches the iconic level that Child achieved, numerous people will be inspired to create films and TV shows based on that extraordinary life. Meryl Streep played Child in the 2009 film “Julie & Julia.”

Lancashire isn’t worried about comparisons.

“It’s a completely different project and the nature of the project is different. The tone of the project is different. You do 50 different Hamlets, you do 50 different actors, they’ll all be different,” Lancashire says. “And so it didn’t really occur to me. The benefit from the film for me was the first time I’d ever heard of Julia. Because she did not have a presence in the U.K. and so the marketing around the film was the first time that I became aware of her.

“But other than that, it didn’t really play any part in my preparation or participation of this piece at all.”

The cast of “Julia” also includes Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz and Fiona Glascott. Guest stars include Isabella Rossellini, Judith Light, Robert Joy, Erin Neufer, Jefferson Mays, James Cromwell and Adriane Lenox.