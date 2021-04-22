New seasons of ‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Wizard of Paws’ launch

(KGET) — The long wait for fans of the Hulu series, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” is finally over. After almost a two-year COVID-fueled hiatus, the fourth season of the series based on the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood launches on April 28.

In the 10-episode upcoming season on the streaming service, June (Elisabeth Moss) becomes a rebel leader to strike back against Gilead in the world where women are brutally subjugated. June’s fight for freedom comes with big risks and dangers but her desire for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

Executive producer and star Elisabeth Moss knows why fans have been waiting so eagerly for more episodes. It has less to do with the political messages being presented and more about who is presenting them.

“We follow these characters, and they are very, very human. And they are mothers, and they are fathers, and they are friends, and they are brothers, and they are sisters, and they are enemies,” Moss says. “I think a lot of our story tends to resonate with people and feel relevant because those themes are never going to be something that is not relevant and doesn’t feel truthful.

“Unfortunately, then there are these gigantic events that happen in real life that have been in the book or have happened on the show, which is far beyond me to comment on. But I think for all of us and for what I feel is most relevant about the show is the humanity of it and the human nature, the problems that we all encounter whether we have big lives or small ones or wherever we are, and I think that’s, for me, where I find relevancy and truth.”

Not only has “Handmaid’s Tale” given Moss a worthy follow-up TV series to her time on “Mad Men,” it also has given her the opportunity to work on a major production as a producer. She’s used what she has learned while working on the series to find a new creative freedom that includes starting her own production company.

Moss has discovered the added pressures that come with being both the person in front of and behind the camera has never felt like a burden. More work just makes her happier.

“I love it, and I thrive on it. The more pots I can get my hands into, the happier I am,” Moss says. “I have to say with all of that, I am extremely supported by an incredible group of people.”

Along with Moss, the cast of “Handmaid’s Tale” includes Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger.

The Wizard of Paws

Derrick Campana is willing to lend a paw when needed as shown through his series, “The Wizard of Paws.” The second season begins 6 p.m. April 28 on the streaming service of BYUtv. The animal prosthetist travels the country in his mobile lab to create prosthetic and orthotic devices for all different species of animals.

His past work has ranged from making limbs for small dogs to a six-ton elephant. Between his work for the series and in his Virginia office, Campana makes between 75-100 prosthetics every week. In the premiere episode, Derrick travels to Lancaster, PA to meet Toto, a dog that has lost her front paws in a farming accident.

Campana has never seen an animal too young for him to start helping. That often means new prosthetics as the animal grows.

“I want them to be really form-fitted all throughout the growth and the development of the animal. And the earlier the better because they get used to it, and they grow, and it’s a lot easier as they get older,” Campana says.

An animal can get too old for Campana to help especially when they have developed arthritis. He will only help if he thinks a prosthetic can improve an animal’s mobility.

Campana started his career making prosthetics for people. Once he moved into the animal kingdom, he found a great passion for his work. And, it’s a job that can be very emotional.

“It is hard not to cry seeing an animal walk for the first time. I’ve been doing this for so long, like 17 years with animals, over 30,000 patients. Eighty percent of the time, I’m shipping these devices out,” Campana says. “The beauty of the show is I get to meet the families, I get to meet the animals, and I get to see the end result, which is not what I do commonly.

“You’re going to see me cry in the show. There are times where I think that this animal is not going to take to the device at all and they completely prove me wrong and they’re up running. You get to help these animals and build from scratch, with my hands, these devices.”

The first season of the show is available to stream for free on the BYUtv app and at BYUtv.org. BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms.