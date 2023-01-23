One of the more popular formats for television shows in recent years has been the workplace comedy. It’s an easy way to bring together an odd mix of personalities to deal with issues that are very relatable.

In the case of the NBC workplace comedy “American Auto,” it is the quirky employees at Payne Motors dealing with job-related stories. The comedy returns to the network at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 24 for a second season. It will air following a new episode of the relaunched “Night Court.”

Series creator, Justin Spitzer, is very familiar with the workplace format having created and executive produced “Superstore” (workplace is big box store), written for “The Office” (workplace is paper company office) and worked on “Scrubs” (workplace is hospital). This has given him insight into how there are similarities in all of the workplace programs.

“You have people who don’t necessarily like each other thrown together, which creates conflict. You have people working hard to not be fired, to impress the boss. So I think those are similarities,” Spitzer says. “But then every show has their differences. What I get excited about with a workplace show is what is it about that workplace that presents opportunities for stories that only this show could do?”

He points out that “The Office” dealt with middle management in a very generic industry while “Superstore” looked at being working class and being constantly under the thumb of a corporate hierarchy. Each variation is a new distinction as far as Spitzer is concerned.

The distinct elements of “American Auto” is that the Payne Motors executive team finds themselves in the middle of a recall scandal and Katherine (Ana Gasteyer) is fighting to keep her job as CEO. This unfolds during stock issues, comeback attempts and the entire team juggling complicated personal lives.

Many of the story elements in “American Auto” have been inspired by what is going on in the real world. But, the writing staff can’t be too specific as they are creating scripts six months before the show will be broadcast and a lot can happen in the real world during that time.

Spitzer says, “To me, the show is, first and foremost, about the C‑suite, about a multibillion‑dollar, multinational corporation. That’s what I was excited about. And then that’s, say, 80 percent of it and 20 percent of it has to do with the industry. So we do try to address general trends about where the industry is going in terms of EV, self‑driving, that sort of thing.”

The challenge for the writers and producers is being able to tell the story of the inner workings of a car company without having been part of such a world. When he was making “Superstore,” Spitzer knew people who had been part of that world he could use for ideas.

His approach with “American Auto” is to avoid creating something so super specific that only the CEO of a real car company could understand it. He prefers an approach that is more relatable to the general public.

One thing all car companies have in common is that there is one person who is in charge. Gasteyer likes the complexity of her character because while she knows the business world, cars are a mystery to the CEO.

“She doesn’t know anything about cars or the automotive industry, but she is clearly an experienced and seasoned CEO. And locked up in that is some concern probably about gender and wanting to put her best foot forward,” Gasteyer says. “She does care a lot about the money. She really cares about the bottom line and having the stock price not crash and not getting fired. So she really wants to get vested.

“That’s the game that’s being played, I think, in every episode in a way. And I love playing all aspects of that, to be completely frank.”

Along with Gasteyer, the cast that tells these stories includes Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo. This large cast works for Spitzer because of the way he has developed stories for all of his TV projects.

During brainstorming sessions for upcoming stories, Spitzer likes to bring together actors who don’t normally work together on screen. He finds this sparks interesting ideas. By the end of the third season of “American Auto,” Spitzer wants to have used every combination of the cast possible.

One other aspect of “American Auto” that is important to Spitzer is the way the car company is presented.

“It’s always been important to me that Payne is not like the cut‑rate, crappy car industry. It’s a car company just like GM or Ford or any American car company,” Spitzer says. “We do the stories about the things that go wrong because that’s where you get comedy.

“So we have issues with a Pika that they are developing that is this small $10,000 car that they’ve had to cut a lot of corners on. Or the Hydro, where there was a manufacturer error that caused some problems.”

And each of those situations are handled by the team making up the latest workplace comedy.