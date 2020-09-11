New releases, ‘Woke’ and ‘Julie and the Phantoms,’ now streaming

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Each week I try to find a real diversity of entertainment projects and this week really reflects that.

The new Hulu series “Woke” uses comedy to deal with some very serious issues when it comes to race.

“Woke” looks at the world through the eyes of Keef Knight – played by Lamorne Morris – an African-American cartoonist on the verge of great success with his comic strip, “Toast ‘N’ Butter.” He has found a broad acceptance of his work because he has always tended to avoid controversial issues.

That changes after an incident with the police that leaves him socially awake and psychologically rattled as inanimate objects begin to talk to him.

The streaming service series was inspired by an encounter between artist Keith Knight – a cartoonist known for his comic strips The K Chronicles. He is an executive producer on the show.

This is an entertaining production that also asks some very important questions – especially at this time.

And then there is “Julie and the Phantoms” that is now available on the streaming service of Netflix. This is a light musical comedy about what happens when a young girl who has been hiding her musical abilities confronts three young band members who are all ghosts.

The young girl is played by Madison Reyes who handles both the acting and singing demands of the role with the same ease.

To give you a better idea of what audience “Julie and the Phantoms” is aimed at, it comes from Kenny Ortega, the man behind ‘High School Musical” and “Descendants.”

If you are looking for light entertainment, this fits that bill.