New OWN series ‘Delilah’ dives deep into legal world

(KGET) — “Greenleaf” came to an end in 2020 after five seasons on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) as the most-watched cable series with African American viewers. That presented series creator Craig Wright with a dilemma.

He needed to come up with a new series that would have the potential to match his previous success. At the same time, Wright was looking for a project that would take him into a new world. He was sure he had covered all avenues springing from the central religious themes of “Greenleaf.”

“After ‘Greenleaf’ wrapped up, I was really excited to work on a broader canvas outside the church and start to look at issues that maybe we’re a little more secular and a little broader affecting all Americans and especially all of the viewers of OWN who had really followed us and been part of the ‘Greenleaf’ journey,” Wright says. “So I wanted to broaden the scope of the approach.

“Oprah and I decided that the best way to do that would be to make a legal drama – since people love legal dramas – but to make it about a quintessentially OWN viewer-centered heroine.”

The show he created is “Delilah” that is scheduled to launch at 9 p.m. March 9 on OWN.

Maahra Hill (“How to Get Away With Murder”) plays Delilah Connolly, a headstrong, highly principled lawyer living in Charlotte, North Carolina. She splits her time between running her own law office and doing her best to raise two kids as a single mother.

Delilah is a crusader for those who can’t afford high-priced lawyers. She actually is willing to go to legal war for those who can’t afford a lawyer at all. This does not sit well with the rich and powerful of Charlotte who will do anything to stop her.

Wright created Delilah to be a person passionate about fighting injustice.

“Delilah’s desire for justice and for fairness and for truth transcends all political boundaries and the need for women like Delilah in America is always going to be there. And just thank God she showed up,” Wright says.

Wright understands the importance of a strong central character and compelling stories having worked on numerous projects before creating his new series. Before “Greenleaf,” Wright was a writer and producer on “Lost” and “Six Feet Under,” and was supervising producer on the long-running series “Brothers and Sisters.”

He earned an Emmy nomination for his writing on “Six Feet Under,” and received three WGA Award nominations, winning the Dramatic Series award in 2004 for “Lost.” In addition, Wright was executive producer and writer for “Tyrant” and “Rush” and was consulting producer on “United States of Tara.”

Hill was excited to take on a character who many underestimate not only both because of her gender but also because of her race.

“It means everything to me to be able to represent someone who’s as empowered and strong-minded and has such a strong moral compass. I think she reflects Black women and Black America in ways that we haven’t seen on a consistent basis,” Hill says. “I think the story itself tells a story that hasn’t necessarily been told before, hasn’t been seen before. But it means the world to me.

“I can only hope that she’ll be well-received, but I do think that she’s an accurate reflection of women who are trying to balance their lives, as well as fight for things that are meaningful to them in their life.”

“Delilah” is the first time Hill has been the star of a television series. Before taking on “Delilah,” the Ohio native worked on “The L Word,” “black-ish” and ‘Generation Q.”

To prepare for playing Delilah, Hill met with African American female lawyers in Charlotte. She was less interested in learning about how they handle the law and more about how they deal with life.

“I was lucky enough to come across a couple who actually had families and put children first and were very similar to Delilah actually. The backstory I also created for her was also pulled from just some experiences that I’ve had in my own life,” Hill says. “I do think that there is probably a little bit more to be said for being Black and a woman and the things that you have to do, and the fight is a little bit harder, I think the drive has to be a little bit harder.

“You have to push a little bit harder in ways that I think you just kind of grow up doing. Whether that’s as something that’s front and center, you just know that you have to kind of push a little bit harder because of those things. But I see that in Delilah there’s like a hero there that is like across the board. I think there is something that is heroic about her that is always something that we all strive for.”

The cast of “Delilah” also includes Jill Marie Jones (“Girlfriends”) as Tamara Roberts, Delilah’s confidante and best friend; Susan Heyward (“Orange is the New Black”) who portrays Demetria Barnes, Delilah’s newly hired, fearless, and ambitious associate; and Ozioma Akagha (Marvel’s “Runaways”) who plays Delilah’s unfailingly sunny secretary, Harper Omereoha.