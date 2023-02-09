BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Movies and TV series that are “based on a true story” can often drift away from the facts if more drama can be created. Elizabeth Smart was going to make sure no such liberties were taken as the executive producer of the upcoming Lifetime movie “The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story.”

The made-for-cable production is scheduled to debut at 8 p.m. Feb. 11 on Lifetime. It is the latest in the series of films the cable channel identifies as being “Ripped from the Headlines.” This offering depicts the true story of Kara Robinson who in 2002 survived a brutal abduction and was able to help capture a serial killer.

Smart – who was also kidnapped in 2002 – has been working as a producer on several films. She returns to Lifetime after narrating and executive producing the network’s 2018 film “I Am Elizabeth Smart,” and hosting the documentary specials “Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice” and “Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case” which featured Smart leading a roundtable discussion with other well-known victims of abduction including Kara Robinson.

The goal for Smart is to make sure the victims in the crimes are given the proper voice.

“It is always very important for me that the survivor has their voice and it is respected and we are able to tell their story the way they want to,” Smart says. “I feel like sharing stories is such a powerful tool. And making sure we are authentic to the voice of the survivor is key.”

“The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story” looks at how 15-year-old Kara Robinson (Katie Douglas) was watering plants in her best friend’s front yard in South Carolina when she was approached by a man who put a gun to her neck and forced her into a plastic storage bin and drove off. He took Kara to his apartment where he held her captive and sexually assaulted her for 18 hours.

The teen memorized as many details as possible throughout her ordeal and when her captor finally fell asleep, she escaped the restraints and fled his apartment. She was able to lead the police back to the apartment’s exact location and identify her captor as Richard Evonitz (Kristian Bruun), a serial killer who also was responsible for the unsolved murders of at least three other young girls.

Kara Robinson Chamberlain is certain she survived the abduction and assault because of her inner strength and the way she reacted to her captor.

“I am a very strong-willed, stubborn person and I decided pretty quickly that I didn’t want this person who took me captive to have any more control over me than he already had,” Chamberlain says. “The second part was my trauma response. It was my survival mechanism.”

She since then has read stories of people who have done amazing things while faced with devastating trauma and thought that she could never do anything like that. Then Chamberlain quickly remembers that is exactly what she did.

Smart and Chamberlain have been friends for years. That has given them plenty of opportunities to talk about what they both experienced. What they discovered was a mutual desire to make sure such stories are told in an authentic way.

“One of the things that Elizabeth and I have both identified in our journey towards healing and being survivors of crime stories is that we did not see anyone in the media that was experiencing a traumatic event in the way that we were experiencing it,” Chamberlain says. “For me, what is most important is telling a story that might look a little different in the way I responded, the way I reacted, to some of the stories you have seen on television.

“The only response I had seen was being really traumatized or having PTSD. Nightmares and anxiety attacks. That is not something I identified with personally. Immediately after my kidnapping I felt like I was fine. That was the story I perpetuated for about 15 years. Ultimately, I know I am not alone in the way I reacted to my particular trauma.”

Smart does point out their stories are more the exceptions than the rule. They were both kidnapped and abused by strangers while the vast amount of these crimes are typically someone known to the victim.

Following the movie, Lifetime will air the two-hour documentary special, “Escaping Captivity: The Kara Robinson Story” at 10 p.m. The special executive produced by Elizabeth Smart has Kara Robinson Chamberlain recount in vivid detail the story of her abduction, restraint and subsequent escape.

Now a fierce advocate for survivors and an educator for those who work with them, Chamberlain discusses details about her life as a teen, the kidnapping, the man who abducted her and how she moved forward after her escape. The special features exclusive interviews with her parents, the high school boyfriend who supported her after her experience and law enforcement who were significantly aided in their search for Evonitz based on detailed information Kara provided after her daring escape.