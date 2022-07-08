Michelle Yeoh stars in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” (Photo courtesy of Lionsgate)

Studio executives must be anticipating there will be more interest this week in outdoor activities than watching movies at home. The number of new releases are extremely limited.

New on DVD and Blu-ray as of July 5

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”: A flustered immigrant mother (Michelle Yeoh) is contacted from a parallel universe and told she is the only person who can save the world. To do that, she must learn to channel her newfound powers and fight through the timelines of the multiverse.

“Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis”: Ryoma is determined to train in the U.S. after winning a championship in Japan. That is stalled when a battle with street gangs disrupts the flow of time.

“Dolly & Friends: The Making of a Soundtrack”: The film offers a look inside the recording studio as Dolly Parton works on her recordings for Dumplin’.

“11th Hour Cleaning”: Team of crime scene cleaners begin to experience weird hallucinations and must confront their regrets and fears when they are trapped at a recent murder site by an ancient Nordic demon hell-bent on driving them insane.

“Monstrous”: Christina Ricci stars in this tale of the horror a woman and her seven-year-old son must face when they flee from her abusive ex-husband and try to settle into a new life in a remote lakeside farmhouse.

“The Devil Within”: Teen awakens with her hands and feet marked with stigmata and her forehead bleeding as if from a thorny crown.

“Edge of Tomorrow”: The time-traveling tale starring Tom Cruise is being re-released on 4K.

Available through digital platforms

“American Werewolves”: Each year dozens of encounters with upright canids are reported in North America. Some think the Dogman is some sort of unidentified species of animal, others believe that this creature is something else.

“Resurrection”: Margaret (Rebecca Hall) is busy with her career and raising a fiercely independent daughter. Chaos arrives in the form of an unwelcome person from her past.

“18 ½”: A White House transcriber is thrust into the Watergate scandal in 1974 when she obtains the only copy of the 18½ minute gap in President Richard Nixon’s tapes.

“The Prey: Legend of Karnoctus”: Group of mercenaries in the Afghanistan desert are looking for treasure to complete their greatest heist. They are soon joined by US soldiers and both groups are trapped in a cave. The newly joined parties need to work together to find an escape through the labyrinth but soon realize they’re being tracked by a deadly beast that local legend calls Karnoctus.

“Fair Play”: A Woman goes on a journey to change the unbalanced care dynamic in her home and society at large.