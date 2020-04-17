New entertainment available on Hulu, CBS All Access and SYFY

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – You might be running out of new TV shows to watch or old programs to binge. Here are a few suggestions of programming that will entertain you while you are at home.

The best new offering this week features an astounding cast topped by Oscar-winning Cate Blanchett. The new FX on Hulu short-run series “Mrs. America” takes a look at the battles in the late ‘60s and ‘70s to get the Equal Rights Amendment passed.

The ERA was designed to give equal rights to women but there was an unexpected backlash by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly – as played by Blanchett – to block the amendment supported by feminists Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm and Bella Abzug.

This battle gave rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted the political landscape. It is a superb series that takes a very even-handed look at an explosive political era.

The standout cast also includes Rose Byrne, Margo Martindale, Elizabeth Banks and Tracey Ullman.

If you are looking for more variety, the streaming service CBS All Access is offering a one-month free trial to all new subscribers with promo code “ALL” at check out.

Not only can you find CBS series from “NCIS” to “The Young and the Restless” at the site, but there are several strong original series including Jordan Peele’s new take on “The Twilight Zone.” Original programming also includes “Picard,” “The Good Fight” and “Why Women Kill.”

And then there is the SYFY cable channel that is airing marathons of both “XENA” and the new “Battlestar Galactica.” Every Thursday, SYFY will air marathon blocks covering all six seasons that will be hosted by Lucy Lawless.

Beginning April 20, SYFY will begin broadcasting all four seasons of Battlestar Galactica, plus the two-part series finale. The event – hosted by star Tricia Helfer – will run through April 23.

As always, you can go to Rick’s reviews at KGET.com to find feature stories on many of the TV shows I have talked about and the weekly list of new movies available on DVD or digital platforms.

There are a few ideas to help pass the time while staying at home. Be safe.