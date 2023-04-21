This week’s new DVD and Blu-ray releases include an aging dance franchise, a quirky caper movie and a production that is almost un-bear-able to watch.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” Grade C-: As long as you can accept the idea that overt sexual gyrations can pass for strong dance skills, then “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” is in step with the previous two films in the franchise.

Channing Tatum reprises his role as “Magic” Mike Lane. He has been forced to take a series of odd jobs after his business went broke during the pandemic. One of his jobs is as a bartender for a fundraiser being hosted by bored socialite Maxandra Mendoza (Salma Hayek Pinault). She convinces Mike to go to London with her where she will use a reputable theater she owns to stage a one-night male dance show.

Director Steven Soderbergh shows off his skills at being able to stage the dance numbers as they are full of energy. He does not use the same approach at telling the story but that is not completely Soderbergh’s fault.

Unlike the productions before it, this third offering loses a step when it comes to a script from Reid Carolin that is as flimsy as a stripper’s shirt. Carolin – who also penned the scripts for the first two films – uses a clunky setup to set in motion a lifeless storyline.

It has been almost eight years since the second “Magic Mike” movie was released. That was plenty of time to come up with a better story with which to end this franchise. Instead, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” has all the grace of a dancer with bad knees. And it comes across looking just as painful.

“Righteous Thieves” Grade B-: This film gets bonus points for going against the Hollywood norm. The tendency is to lean toward males in the primary role when it comes to making a heist film.

Director Anthony Nardolillo cast Lisa Vidal (“Being Mary Jane”) to play the leader of a secret organization hired to recover four priceless paintings by Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso, Edgar Degas and Vincent Van Gogh stolen by the Nazis during World War II. They are now in the possession of neo-Nazi billionaire oligarch Otto Huizen (Brian Cousins).

The heist part is predictable, but the casting makes up for a lot of those flaws.

“Cocaine Bear” Grade D: The film is not campy enough to be written off as a mindless comedy. At the same time, it is not clever enough to be considered funny. It is just a movie that depends on moviegoers being lured by the weird name.

The tale of a drug smuggler who crashes a small airplane loaded with bags of cocaine over a forest area of the United States is billed as being based on a true story. The only connection is that both deal with a bear and cocaine.

The film is loaded with good actors trying to make bad writing work. They fail.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of April 18

“Marlowe”: Liam Neeson stars in his 100th feature film and joins the roster of Hollywood talent portraying Raymond Chandler’s private detective Phillip Marlowe.

“Wicked Games”: When Harley joins her boyfriend for a Halloween weekend at his family’s estate, they’re invaded by a band of masked freaks and forced into playing a game.

“Transfusion”: Ex-special forces operative Ryan Logan (Sam Worthington) uses his survival skills to help his family.

“Night of the Killer Bears”: Group of five teenage friends have a reunion at an isolated resort where the partying takes a dark turn when they realize a furry killer is lurking nearby.

Available through digital platforms

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”: Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray May 16.

“Sweethurt”: Jacob (Rav Ratnayake) goes on a road-trip to a small, beach-side town with his two best friends and his sociopath sister. Upon arrival, Jacob’s true motivations are revealed.

“Nightmare Radio: The Night Stalker”: On a late-night radio show callers share “real” horror stories. One caller becomes a little overly obsessed.

“Andy Somebody”: A depressed Chicago accountant steals three million dollars from his boss and runs off to L.A. to start a new life.