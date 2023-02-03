There are a limited number of new DVD and Blu-ray releases this week.

“Bones and All” Grade B: Director Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me By Your Name”) has used the familiar horror element of cannibalism as a metaphor for those fighting with addiction, obsession and a search for identity. The director uses how the main characters are driven by an uncontrollable urge to consume human flesh as a way to talk about anything that takes over a person’s life from being a drug addict to being helplessly in love.

The story – adapted from the Camille DeAngelis 2015 young adult novel Bones and All that’s set against Ronald Reagan’s world in the 1980s – revolves around Maren (Taylor Russell), a young woman dealing with this gnawing need inside her that has grown more intense with each passing year. When her desire to eat flesh manifests itself clearly, Maren is abandoned by her father who can no longer deal with the repercussions of his daughter’s actions.

Maren goes on a journey to track down her mother, the parent who passed on this horrifying need. It is on this road trip of discovery that she meets two very different people who are “eaters” like her. The first is Sully (Mark Rylance), a person so creepy that Norman Bates would cross the street to avoid him.

She survives what comes across as a weird obsession by Sully and eventually finds the brooding and disenfranchised drifter, Lee (Timothy Chalamet). They initially bond over their shared dining desires but eventually that relationship begins to take on a deeper meaning.

The main strength of “Bones and All” is the relationship between Maren and Lee. Russell (“Words on Bathroom Walls”) brings a strength and vulnerability to the role going from confused to determined with a very smooth transition. It would have been very easy to dislike the character because of her dietary lifestyle but it is easier to sympathize with her battle than to judge her especially when looking at the tale in a broader view.

Chalamet (“Call Me By Your Name”) was born to play this role as his lanky body screams of a person dealing with a dark addiction. His boyish looks make the acts he commits even more horrifying – a real feat.

Guadagnino doesn’t waste a single frame in telling the tale of these star-crossed lovers whether it be the vast countryside that dwarfs their problems or the physical changes that one “eater” experiences.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Jan. 31

“Next Exit”: The fact a research scientist (Karen Gillan) can track people into the afterlife gives Rose (Katie Parker) a way out and Teddy (Rahul Kohli) a way in.

“Heretic”: Woman who predicts the future must face a real lost spirit.

“The Grandmaster of Kung Fu”: Renowned Chinese martial artist engages in a life-or-death battle with a Japanese military commander in order to prevent Japan’s goal of seizing martial arts stronghold Tianjin.

“Angry Neighbors”: Neighbors go to war over new construction. Frank Langella stars.

“Exceptional Beings”: Two supernatural beings face an existential crisis as they begin to question their Godhood.

Available on digital platforms

“Baby Ruby”: A new mother begins to face terrifying questions after the birth of her baby girl.

“House Party”: Club promoters and friends Damon (Tosin Cole) and Kevin (Jacob Latimore) look for a way to make some quick money to make their problems go away. Will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on Feb. 14.

“Blood”: Mother faces the situation of seeing how far she will go to save her son.

“The Locksmith”: An ex-con finds it difficult to stay away from his old criminal life.