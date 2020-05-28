New docuseries coming to aid of independent toy stores

(KGET) — Brian Volk-Weiss was not going to let the COVID 19 Pandemic stop him from getting support for those who work in the world of toys. The man behind the Netflix series “The Toys That Made Us” is putting together the docuseries “A Toy Store Near You” that’s designed to help independent toy stores across the country and around the world.

The series was sparked by Volk-Weiss hearing that two local toy stores near him were closing due to the quarantine. He knew we had to do something to help raise money and awareness for the stores.

That spark became a full television blaze as the first installment of the series that will eventually spotlight 50 independent toy stores will be available starting May 29 through Amazon Prime, YouTube and other content destinations.

New episodes will be released as soon as they are ready. That’s because the majority of the proceeds from the show will go back to each store that is featured to help them deal with the time they were closed because of the quarantine and the process of getting the doors open again. The idea is to get the stores some financial help now and not in three or four months.

The idea for the series came quickly as stores were being closed in March. There was no problem coming up with the 50 stores that will be featured starting with Billy Galaxy Toys in Portland, OR. Volk-Weiss had worked with many of the toy store owners during a big debut party for the third season of “The Toys That Made Us.”

“We already had a list of 20-25 stores that we were already in business with,” Volk-Weiss says. “I am also part of a tight-knit toy community and they shared our press release with other stores.

“We are doing 50 stories but 40 to 42 stores were booked within three or four days of the press release going out.”

There are eight California toy stores on the list to be featured including Black Cat Comics and Toys and Blast from the Past Toys and Collectibles. Both are in Burbank.

Creating a list of toy stores proved to be the easy part. The task for Volk-Weiss was to find a way to collect video footage of the stores when he could not send a camera crew out because of the quarantine. The solution was to have the store owners and employees shoot the video based on a criteria set by Volk-Weiss.

“The good news is that the footage came in very quickly,” Volk-Weiss says. “The challenging news is not everybody sent what we needed. A lot of the stuff they sent was great but we were moving so quickly and I gave all the stores a list of what we needed.

“A week or two later, we had a first cut of the first episode and I realized that even though they had done everything I had asked. But, as soon as we started editing, I saw what was missing. I had to get them to shoot more.”

The good thing for the project is that it is being shown through streaming services. Executives at Amazon Prime have told Volk-Weiss that there will be no set schedule and new episodes will be made available as soon as they have gone through the final edit.

Although two of his latest projects deal with toys, Volk-Weiss, founder and current CEO of The Nacelle Company and Comedy Dynamics, has worked on a variety of projects. He’s been the creator, producer and occasional director the television specials “Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History” and “Discontinued.” He has produced and directed numerous stand-up specials and comedy albums for comedians like Kevin Hart, Jim Gaffigan, Ali Wong, Tiffany Haddish, Ilana Glazer, and many others.

The projects connected to the collectible toy world have been a labor of love for Volk-Weiss.

“This isn’t just a bunch of people in toy stores talking about toys,” Volk-Weiss says. “What we always try to do is find the emotion. I have been asked for a long time to do a story about toy stores and I never wanted to do that. Ironically, even though I go to toy stores two to four times a week, I find them kind of boring. So I didn’t know how to do that as a show.

“You should be able to relate to this – even though it’s about toys – because it is a human story about disaster being COVID. So that’s what said to me that this was the right time to do this.”