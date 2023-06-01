The second season of the Freeform series “Cruel Summer” is the same as the first but at the same time very different. What remains from the first season is the format of telling the story of a group of young people through events that happen in three different time periods.

The difference is the story told by a new cast. In the first season, Chiara Aurelia played a high school student over three consecutive birthdays where she went from being a mousy teen with a love of life to the most popular girl in school to a complete outcast.

This season features all new actors and new time periods. Sadie Stanley, who plays computer coder and honor student Megan Landry in the season set to launch at 9 p.m. June 5, stresses that the cast, location and time periods are different but the heart of the show remains the same.

“We have a mystery of sorts, and we are trying to figure something out,” Stanley says. “I think what is special about this season – and what makes it different from last season – are the two girls who lead the show are together more than the two were in the first season.

“Their lives are super intertwined, and I think that changes the dynamics of everything. Honestly, I think the stakes are even higher.”

The second season follows the emotional roller coaster that comes from an intense teenage friendship that unfolds in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest. Their story is told from three different timelines surrounding Y2K.

Megan (Stanley), Isabella (Lexi Underwood) and Megan’s best friend Luke (Griffin Gluck) are pulled into a love triangle and a mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.

Before taking on the Freeform series, Stanley was best known for playing the title character in Disney Channel’s live-action feature “Kim Possible.” Since then, she has appeared in the second season of the Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Dead to Me” and Netflix’s “The Sleepover.” Her other credits include “The Goldbergs,” “Room 104,” “Let Us In” and “Somewhere in Queens.”

Underwood plays the other half of the two young women who are the center of all the action in this season of “Cruel Summer.” The 19-year-old actress, singer, filmmaker and change maker is best known for her role in “Little Fires Everywhere.” Underwood starred as Malia Obama in “The First Lady” and can be seen in Disney+’s “Sneakerella.”

All these acting credits helped her deal with the complex design of the series that constantly bounces to the three different years. She calls working on the series a challenge but credits those in the wardrobe, hair and makeup departments for giving her major clues to knowing exactly what year they would be filming.

“And the script helps as well. The writing is just so good,” Underwood says. “When you have that foundation, it really allows us to play with our characters because our characters are naturally so drastic.

“When you take away all the hair and makeup and you see different versions of them, there are very different emotions going on. I also have to thank my scene partners because they helped me stay on track.”

Along with Stanley, the other main scene partner for Underwood is played by Gluck. He comes to the anthology series with a long list of TV and film credits.

Gluck got his big break in 2011 when he was cast to play Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s son in “Just Go with It.” His other credits include “Big Time Adolescence,” “Locke & Key,” “American Vandal,” “Private Practice,” “Red Band Society” and “Back in the Game.

What helped Gluck keep the time frame straight was how different the tone is for each year. That was just one element that he used to play his role.

“It’s definitely more about what is going on during those timelines than it just being a mood thing,” Gluck says. “In summer, things are a lot happier. Kids are playing. We are all out having fun.

“Then by the second timeline, the stakes are a lot higher. A lot more has happened in those six months. It is less fun-and-games and more of how are they going to get through this.”

The second season comes with big changes. Stanley has high hopes that fans of the first season will find the second season just as intriguing and entertaining because it has the same energy that leads to “a crazy ending.”

“They can look forward to that,” Stanley adds.

It would be a big win for the new cast if viewers supported the second season the way they watched the first. “Cruel Summer” was Freeform’s most-watched series debut ever, averaging 3.81 million multiplatform viewers in the first week available.