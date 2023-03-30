Jason Ruiz could have selected any city on the planet to be the location for his new animated comedy, “Royal Crackers,” that launches April 2 on Adult Swim. It didn’t even have to be a real city. But, the Stockton native looked to his roots and decided the story of a family whose once successful cracker company dynasty is up for grabs should be set in Bakersfield.

“I know that Northern California world. And not that Stockton and Bakersfield are interchangeable but they are pretty close,” Ruiz says of his geographical decision. “We also wanted to do the story of new Metal and Bakersfield being the stomping ground of Korn and this great new Metal scene was just a shoe-in.”

Seth Cohen, a “Royal Crackers” executive producer, adds that the color palette for the location ended up giving the production a “fantastic” look.

The story that Bakersfield serves as a background for is that Royal Crackers was once the king of snacks, but the empire has started to crumble. This gets worse when the family patriarch, tyrannical company founder Theodore Hornsby Sr., ends up in a “super coma.” The rest of the Hornsbys will take their lack of talent and business knowledge and try to make the Royal Crackers company the success it once was.

Ruiz is not only the creator but does a voice in the series. The rest of the voice cast includes Andrew Santino, Jessica St. Clair, David Gborie, Maile Flanagan and Fred Tatasciore.

Despite having enough to keep him busy as the creator of “Royal Crackers,” Ruiz knew from the start he wanted to be the voice of Stebe.

“I knew I had that voice in me,” Ruiz says. “I kind of wrote the part for myself.”

St. Clair’s casting as a voice talent puts her in a second production dealing with the Central Valley. She was one of the stars of the 2015 film “Addicted to Fresno.” Because of her resume she jokes that her goal is to be given the key to the city from one of the cities in Central California.

When asked about how much research they did to be able to portray Bakersfield, both Ruiz and Cohen laugh. Then Cohen adds that those who know the city and watch “Royal Crackers” will see there is a fair representation.

“We made a real attempt to draw either directly or inspirationally from the area,” Cohen says.

Ruiz and Cohen had wanted to produce an animated show together but initially had no idea what it would be. But, both Ruiz and Cohen had animation experience that helped them form the new Adult Swim project. Ruiz created the animated series “Murder Police” while Cohen was a producer on “Bless the Harts,” “Hoops” and “Son of Zorn.”

That background gave them insights into the animation style they wanted to use for “Royal Crackers.”

Ruiz says, “The style just came from where I was at creatively. I grew up with hand-drawn animation like ‘Beavis and Butt-head,’ ‘King of the Hill,’ ‘Ren & Stimpy,’ ‘The Simpsons.’

“It was just a matter of trying to mimic that style the best that I could. I love the crudeness of ‘Beavis and Butt-head.’ It is my favorite looking show. You really see the work that goes into that show.”

The only flaw in his plan is that hand-drawn animation has become too costly. Ruiz was left with trying to create a very crude look while building the show through computers.

Once they had the setting, cast and look for the show, Ruiz and Cohen then had to find a home for the production. Although Cohen’s past project ended up on a network, they were determined to find a home on cable.

“We really targeted Adult Swim. We didn’t aim it in the sense of what don’t they have that we can be a part of,” Cohen says. “Knowing the landscape and where you decide to bring your stuff is a privilege. We took advantage of that.

“This isn’t a show that would work for FOX, which is a fantastic place to make television. But tonally this doesn’t work. In the streaming universe you have multiple choices but Adult Swim is where you really want to be.”

The pair really never had to decide between networks, streaming or cable as Adult Swim was the first place they pitched “Royal Crackers.” They bought it immediately.

For the record, this is the fourth scripted TV series to be set in Bakersfield joining “Bakersfield, P.D.,” “Baskets” and “Catscratch.” The first three episodes of “Royal Crackers” will debut on Adult Swim at 11 p.m. April 2, with new episodes premiering weekly on Sunday. The series will be available on HBO Max beginning April 3.

Bakersfield will get more attention as a second season of “Royal Crackers” has already been ordered.