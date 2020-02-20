‘Neighborhood,’ ‘Jojo Rabbit’ quality new offerings

Tom Hanks earned an Oscar nomination for his work in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood). Photo courtesy of TriStar).

Tom Hanks makes DVD shopping for what’s new to watch at home a “Beautiful Day” in any neighborhood.

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” Grade 3 ½ stars: Tom Hanks continues to prove he is a national acting treasure with his touching and perfect portrayal of TV icon Mister Rogers.

The film is based on the true story of the friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod that starts with an interview for a magazine article. Junod (Matthew Rhys) approaches the assignment with skepticism. He soon learns that the kindness, love and forgiveness Mister Rogers talks about is the way he lives his life.

This behind-the-scenes look at the TV personality is as sweet and embracing as the “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” series.

“Jo Jo Rabbit” Grade 4 stars: This is one of those movies that people either hate or love. It is very difficult to be on the fence because of the superb acting and smart writing. But it does deal with dark topics in an unusual way.

Which side a person falls on the debate comes down to the reaction to having Adolf Hitler (played by the film’s director Taika Waititi) be the imaginary friend for a young Nazi hopeful. The German leader is treated as comic relief but there will be some who can never imagine Hitler being the source of laughter in any way.

If you can accept that element, the film is a beautiful story of how a young man who is being brainwashed into a deep hatred discovers what he is being taught is nothing but pure evil.

All of this works because of the super performances by Roman Griffin Davis and Scarlett Johansson as son and mother.

Also released on DVD and HD on Feb. 18

“21 Bridges”: A NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman) is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy.

“Midway”: The American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy wage a battle that is a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII.

“The Twilight Zone”: Jordan Peele offers an updated look at terror through this anthology series that originally aired on CBS All Access.

“Is Anybody Listening?”: Psychologist and author Paula J. Caplan tries to build a bridge between those who served and those who don’t understand the military.

“Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer”: The film looks at how the dark curiosities of readers of the most infamous tabloid in US history resulted in massive profits and influence.

“Snatchers”: Senior year turns deadly when one student gets pregnant by an alien.

“NOVA: Animal Espionage”: Camera traps and drones are allow for revolutionary findings in wildlife biology.

“Warriors of the Nation”: Japanese army tries to gain control in China by hiring a secret organization, The White Lotus Society, to kidnap the military minister.

“The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: In Concert”: Among the acts featured are Alice Cooper, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Cheap Trick, Chicago, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Electric Light Orchestra, Heart, James Taylor, Journey, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Ringo Starr and U2.

Available on Digital HD as of Feb. 18.

“Charlie’s Angels”: This is the latest reworking of the TV crime series about three women working for a detective agency. It will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on March 10.

“Dark Waters”: Former corporate lawyer takes on a seemingly unbeatable opponent in a fight for social justice. Mark Ruffalo stars in this production based on a true story. Look for it on DVD and Blu-ray on March 3.

“Queen & Slim”: Tragic incident forces two people to go on the run from the law. It will be available on DVD and Blu-ray March 3.