Movies with a religious message have no problem attracting moviegoers who have a strong faith. That is a lot of tickets being sold but one of the driving forces is to reach beyond the faithful who often shy away from anything with a heavy Biblical message.

The creative team behind “The Shift” have found a way to attract a larger audience to their modern-day retelling of the book of Job. It has been cloaked in a science fiction format that blends elements of the multiverse with the spiritual message.

This dual approach makes “The Shift” both a strong offering for those who appreciate faith-based productions and for those who hunger for more general entertainment. It works on both levels.

Kevin Garner (Kristoffer Polaha) takes on the modern-day Job role as a man who has found great success financially and romantically. His ideal life begins to crumble as he loses everything in life that is precious to him. Garner feels alone and abandoned.

At that moment, The Benefactor shows up offering him a tempting deal. All Garner must do is give him his loyalty and he will grant him any wish.

The modern twist on the story is that this is not the only Garner who has been tempted by The Benefactor. He explains that with every choice a person makes another version of their life is created. That means there are an infinity number of Garners to be lured to the dark side. Each Garner that has been given the deal by The Benefactor has agreed until he finally meets one who rejects his offer.

Garner’s punishment is to be sent to an alternate dystopian reality where his faith and hope are challenged on a daily basis. All he must do is reject his faith and The Benefactor will grant him any wish. After five years in this desolate world, all Garner wants is to be reunited with his wife, Molly (Elizabeth Tabish).

There are a few moments of hope for Garner as he visits a theater where the entertainment allows people to see their lives in other areas of the multiverse. Those glimpses for Garner are both a reminder of what he has lost and what he could regain with one dark soulful decision.

The best decision director/writer Brock Heasley made was the cast of Neal McDonough (“Yellowstone”) as the charismatic yet sinister Benefactor. McDonough may be one of the most underappreciated actors working today as he has an uncanny ability to embrace characters with good or black hearts.

His devilish performance in “The Shift” allows him to show both sides. During his initial pitch to Garner, he looks to charm him out of what he holds sacred. When that approach fails, McDonough plays the role with a simmering evil that makes the character deeply frightening.

Any actor could have played the Garner role and Polaha does a good job. But, without the always dependable work by McDonough the film would not have resonated with as much satanic evil.

There are a couple of strong supporting performances. Sean Astin plays Garner’s supportive friend who is helping him share words of hope while John Billingsley gives the film another reminder of the power of faith and hope as the owner of the multiverse theater.

Heasley also does a good job creating the dystopian world from the muted lighting to the dead looks on the faces of most of the surviving population. Both strengthen the primary story of one man’s test against a purely evil force.

The major weakness of “The Shift” is the title. It is obvious there was an effort made to keep the name of the film neutral enough to attract a broader audience. There had to be better options because this title is more of a suggestion of a work schedule at a factory than a fight for a soul.

“The Shift” opens in theaters on Dec. 1. Don’t let the fact it is a faith-based production shake your faith in terms of seeing the movie.

Movie review

The Shift

Grade: B

Cast: Neal McDonough, Kristopher Polaha, Sean Astin, Elizaeth Tabish, John Billingsley.

Director: Brock Heasley

Rated: PG-13 for violence, thematic images.

Running time: 115 minutes.