NBC’s Peacock will be available starting July 15

If you are running low on new programming to watch, help is on the way.

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, will be available on Google platforms and devices including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices starting July 15. It will offer a free tier featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies, shows and live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality and late night.

Peacock Premium offers 15,000 hours of content, and Android and Android TV users will receive complimentary access to Peacock Premium until Oct. 15, 2020. Once a user’s promotion concludes, Peacock Premium will be available for $4.99 per month on Android and Android TV via Google Play in-app purchase. Viewers may also upgrade to an ad-free tier for an additional $5 per month.

The streaming servce will be a mix of exclusive originals and on-demand libraries of hit TV shows including “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.” There also will be films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood’s biggest studios.

“Given Google’s extensive customer reach, millions of people will be able to start streaming Peacock on their preferred platform or device this July,” Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Peacock, says. “We’ve made Peacock free to our distribution partners, including Google, because we want people everywhere to stream Peacock, and the Peacock Premium promotion demonstrates our commitment to providing incredible value for our mutual customers.”

Peacock’s programming will include “Brave New World,” “The Capture,” “Intelligence” and “Lost Speedways.” In addition, customers can view current season programming from NBC and Telemundo plus will have access to hundreds of movies like “Jurassic Park,” “Do the Right Thing” and “Shrek.”

For more information, visit Peacock’s website.