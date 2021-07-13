NBC Sports Grill & Bar opens at Universal CityWalk Hollywood

The NBC Sports Grill & Bar is now open at Universal CityWalk Hollywood. (Photo courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood)

(KGET) — Universal Studios Hollywood is back to the business of offering a look at what goes on behind the scenes in the world of TV and film production. If your plans take you there, there’s another new opportunity to enjoy the day as the NBC Sports Grill & Bar has just opened at Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

If you aren’t familiar with CityWalk, it’s located adjacent to Universal Studios Hollywood. It has numerous restaurants, shops and a movie theater.

NBC Sports Grill & Brew will be a place to stop for food and drinks while watching the latest sports action. That will be important this summer as NBC will be provided extensive coverage of the Summer Olympics.

Sports fans will also be able to keep up with the NFL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, Roland Garros and many more. The programming will be presented through an array of HDTV screens.

Universal CityWalk spectators can see sports action via the giant media wall located at the restaurant’s front exterior. The 23 feet by 13 feet HDTV monitor will put guests at the front row of the latest sports action.

This is also a place to dine. Visitors can enjoy eating upon converted shuffleboard and foosball tables amid sports-inspired décor, including specially commissioned art pieces and a custom neon NBC peacock logo.

The menu includes appetizers, sandwiches and burgers, salads, grain bowls and desserts. There are vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Menu options include: “The Starting Lineup,” appetizers from wings and fish tacos to loaded nachos and an artisan pretzel; “Home Run Handheld,” this includes Roadside Chili Burger, Gruyere Burger, Beyond Burger, Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich and the Brat Pretzel Press; and “On The Green,” choices include Classic Chicken Caesar Salad, Grilled Steak Wedge and Nashville Hot Chopped Chicken Salad. Game Time is serious with Smoked BBQ Pork Ribs, Farmhouse Fried Chicken, Broccoli & Cheddar Mac ‘n’ Cheese, NY Strip Steak and Grilled Cedar Plank Salmon.

The restaurant also features a full bar with more than 40 beers, including the 862 as an IPA or seasonal draft custom-made to the Universal CityWalk Hollywood location.

For more information including restaurant hours and reservations, go to UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.

Regular updates can be found on Universal Studios Hollywood’s Twitter at @UniStudios, Facebook at Universal Studios Hollywood and Instagram at @UniStudios.