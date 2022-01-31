NBC home to Super Bowl LVI, 2022 Winter Olympics

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.. (OPINION) — NBC has broadcast the Winter Olympics for years and has been the home for 19 previous Super Bowl telecasts. This year is a rarity in that two of the biggest sporting events of the year will be on NBC during a two-week window.

NBCUniversal’s presentation of the Winter Olympics from Beijing China will feature more than 2,800 hours of coverage across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app for the XXIV Olympic Winter Games. Coverage will run Feb. 2-20.

In the middle of all the skiing and skating, NBC will focus a massive amount of cameras on the Sofi Stadium field on Feb. 13 as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams battle in Super Bowl LVI. The game also can be seen on the streaming service Peacock and for the first time it will be available in Spanish on Telemundo.

Pete Bevacqua, Chairman NBC Sports, explains in a video press conference with the media that the chance to broadcast the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in the same year is an amazing opportunity for the company.

“If we can’t get excited for that, we are probably in the wrong business,” Bevacqua says.

Taking on either one of the massive sporting events would be a monumental challenge. Adding to the pressures of handling both is the Winter Games come just months after the Summer Olympics that were delayed a year due to the pandemic. Plus, NBC has opted not to send its army of announcers and experts to China because of COVID concerns. The announcers will be in Stamford, CT, watching the telecast and adding their commentary.

Among the Olympians on Team NBC are: three-time medalist, Lindsey Vonn; figure skating gold medalist Tara Lipinski ice dance silver medalist Tanith White; bronze medalist figure skater Ashley Wagner; figure skating gold medalist Scott Hamilton; figure skating gold medalist Brian Boitano; alpine skiing Olympic gold medalist Ted Ligety; moguls gold medalist Jonny Moseley; snowboarding medalist Kelly Clark; bronze medalist in luge Erin Hamlin; gold-medal winning cross country skier Kikkan Randall; and 2010 Olympic bobsledder Bree Schaaf.

One unifying factor in these two very different sporting events will be Mike Tirico who will serve as the host for both the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl telecasts. Tirico will be in China for the opening ceremonies and the first days of coverage. He will then return to be in Los Angeles for the company’s Super Bowl programming.

“I get to be the automatic quarterback on two great teams. It’s like the sandlot dream on the biggest stage possible coming to life,” Tirico says. “We’ll have that Olympic coverage with a live Gold Medal skating event and bobsledding for women, where a couple of Americans have a great chance to win medals, right after the Super Bowl.

“So it’s right from the trophy presentation back to our set outside of SoFi, weather permitting, the chance to bring everyone some great Olympic coverage as well.”

The plan is for the broadcasts from Beijing and Los Angeles to not only fully cover the sports angles but also offer a look at the host cities.

Molly Solomon, President & Executive Producer, NBC Olympics Production, stresses the key to the Winter Olympics telecast will be telling the story of Team USA and covering the competition.

“But the world, as we all know, is a really complicated place right now, and we understand that there are some difficult issues regarding the host nation,” Solomon says. “So our coverage will provide perspective on China’s place in the world and the geopolitical context in which these Games are being held. But the athletes do remain the centerpiece of our coverage.”

There will be less politics and more pop culture with the Super Bowl.

Fred Gaudelli, executive producer of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” will be the game producer for Super Bowl LVI. This is the seventh Super Bowl for Gaudelli handling those duties. The plan from the start with the telecast has been to focus on the Southern California setting.

“We had this idea to do an open that kind of merged Hollywood and the Super Bowl, and we were able to get Halle Berry to be the host of this open, and it’s a lot of movie clips of famous football movies. It’s obviously some Super Bowl clips and some really great cameos by Hollywood actors and Super Bowl luminaries,” Gaudelli says. “SoFi is a magnificent architectural structure, and we show that off. If you want to say L.A. proper, I believe the last Super Bowl in L.A. proper would have been Miami and Washington when Miami completed the perfect season back in 1973.

“So there will definitely be a Los Angeles flavor that not only will be reflected in our graphic look but sprinkled in throughout the broadcast of the game.”

The amount of coverage NBCUniversal is planning means trying to keep track of a lot of moving parts. The plan is to televise every moment of competition from the Winter Games on Peacock. One lesson the company learned with the streaming service during the Summer Olympics was that it was difficult for viewers to know what Peacock was broadcasting.

Bevacqua promises that won’t be a problem this time.

“I think we learned some valuable lessons in Tokyo. We’re proud of the content and all the hours of content we had, but I would tell you, I would be the first to admit we realize we had to make it easier for the viewer to navigate that, to digest the amount of Olympic content,” Bevacqua says. “We spent a lot of time making sure we have the right state‑of‑the‑art navigation tools on Peacock.

“So whether you want to be directed to NBC or USA or back at Peacock, utilizing the strength of all of our platforms, Peacock will be the home for that.”

The full schedule for the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage can be found at https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.