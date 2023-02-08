Dogs have always been considered man’s (and woman’s) best friend. But the love of canines as house pets has never been higher around the world. It is estimated that there are now more than one billion domestic canines, a number that got a big bump during the pandemic when canine companionship became a must.

That number is huge but doesn’t include the foxes, wolves, African wild dogs, coyotes, Japanese raccoon dog, fennec fox, dholes, dingoes and other canids that are on every continent except Antarctica. A new three-part PBS offering, “Dogs in the Wild, A Nature Miniseries,” takes a look at the 37 species in the dog family. It starts at 8 p.m. Feb.8 on Valley PBS and will continue through Feb. 22.

“Domestic dogs are among the most beloved animals, but most people don’t know much about their wild cousins,” Fred Kaufman, executive producer of “Nature,” says. “This miniseries showcases how wild canids are just as interesting and adaptable, and I hope people come away with a new appreciation of all dog species.”

Advances in wildlife filmmaking technology allowed the crews to capture wild dog behavior including Arctic foxes in below freezing temperatures and endangered Ethiopian wolves raising their pups. A crew in the Sahara Desert captures the smallest wild canid, the fennec fox, as it hunts at night.

Joe Shinner, Executive Producer, BBC Natural History Unit, told television critics that the series is designed to focus on the canids who are relatives of the domesticated dog because their worlds often overlap.

“It’s a big family and that’s really what we were looking to do,” Shinner says. “There’s two things as I think about the domestic dogs. One is that wild dogs are in danger all over the world, some more than others. And often, the normal reasons like habitat shrinking and hunting in particular with dogs but, also, they’re a danger from their domestic cousins, and it’s often the diseases brought in by the domestic dogs, especially on island populations which can decimate them.

“We show this very, very little known wild dog called the Darwin’s fox that lives on an island called Chiloé, just off Chile. And I mean hardly anyone’s heard of this animal, and it’s now very endangered. But because it’s been killed off by distemper, now there’s amazing conservations going in to vaccinate the domestic dogs against distemper to save the wild dogs.”

One of the points Shinner makes is that there is a definite line when it comes to what are domesticated dogs and what are the canids. In the case of canines being seen in a large city like Los Angeles, those animals would be feral dogs and not part of a wild species. They were at one time domesticated dogs that have been let out and then form a feral pack.

The first episode takes a look at the many species of wild dogs that are the most widespread carnivores on the planet. The Arctic wolf can travel great distances across the tundra, while in Southern India, dholes have 11 distinct calls to stand out from the pack.

Episode two, airing Feb. 15, shows how wild dogs survive and thrive in the wild. It reveals the secrets to their success, from black-backed jackals that leap skywards to catch prey to agile gray foxes that climb high into the trees.

Wrapping up the series on Feb. 22, the third episode follows scientists and researchers across the globe as they go to extraordinary lengths to understand wild dogs.

“The first two parts are entirely wildlife, very pure, blue-chip wildlife, and the third part is dedicated to the science and conservation,” Shinner says. “What is really interesting about Canis in general is, I think, if you were to say what they have in common is that they’re incredibly intelligent. They’re incredibly resilient, adaptable.

“They manage to sustain ridiculous conditions. And they are largely monogamous and they usually live in families. And that gives them this incredible sociability, which gives them strength. They hunt very often cooperatively. And they are really, as anyone who has a dog knows those are the features that you would recognize as well. They’re fiercely intelligent.”

The three-part series is the latest offering from “Nature” to be featured on PBS since 1982. “Nature” has won more than 700 honors from the television industry, the international wildlife film communities and environmental organizations, including 21 Emmys and three Peabody Awards.

The series is available for streaming concurrently with broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.