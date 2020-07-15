National Geographic offers biting lineup with ‘Sharkfest’

(KGET) — The beaches are closed but National Geographic is still banking on most people having a fear – or at least a healthy respect – for sharks. National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD together are airing five full weeksof shark programming with 17 original premieres and the best shark programming from the networks’ massive library as part of its biggest-ever shark spectacular.

The eighth annual event begins July 19, on National Geographic followed by two weeks of content on Nat Geo WILD beginning Aug. 9.

Geoff Daniels, Nat Geo executive vice president of global unscripted entertainment, says, “For the past eight years, Nat Geo and Nat Geo WILD have been THE destination for viewers to get up close and personal with one of the world’s most awe-inspiring creatures, and this summer we’re eating up the competition AGAIN with an unprecedented line-up of action-packed shark shows.

“Over five full weeks, our viewers will get the ultimate home field advantage to witness the ocean’s super stars in their prime.”

Programming will Include “World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?” where Emmy Award-winning cinematographer Andy Casagrande and marine biologist Kori Garza journey to a remote lagoon in French Polynesia to dive with the “tigers of Tahiti” in search of the world’s largest living tiger shark, Kamakai. It debuts at 8 p.m. July 19 on National Geographic and will have an encore presentation on Nat Geo Wild starting at 9 p.m. Aug. 11. “Shark vs. Surfer” looks at shark encounters in surf spots around the world. It launches at 8 p.m. Aug. 2 on National Geographic and repeats at 9 p.m. Aug. 13 on Nat Geo Wild.

Here are the other programs slated as part of “Sharkfest:”

“When Sharks Attack” (Six-episode season premieres at 9 p.m. July 20 on Nat Geo): Sudden shark attacks frequently occur and the motive behind the bite often puzzles locals and scientists alike. The production investigates these incidences to shed light on why and where shark encounters take place with the hope that if we understand the behavior, we might be able to limit the number of attacks.

“Sharks vs. Dolphins: Blood Battle” (10 p.m. July 20 on National Geographic, 7 p.m. Aug. 9 on Nat Geo Wild): These marine animals shared the ocean for millennia, but scientists have only just begun to understand the complex relationship between sharks and dolphins.

“Sharkcano” (10 p.m. July 21 on National Geographic, 7 p.m. Aug. 12 on Nat Geo Wild): Shark scientist Dr. Michael Heithaus is on a mission to reveal the mysterious connection between sharks and volcanoes.

“Secrets of the Bull Shark” (10 p.m. July 22 on National Geographic, 9 p.m. Aug. 12 on Nat Geo Wild): Many experts consider bull sharks to be the most dangerous species of shark, yet we actually know very little about these top predators.

“Most Wanted Sharks” (10 p.m. July 23 on National Geographic, 7 p.m. Aug. 11 on Nat Geo Wild): Marine biologist and shark-suit inventor Jeremiah Sullivan dives into the stories of the most sensational shark stars of all time.

“50 Shades of Sharks” (10 p.m. July 24 on National Geographic, 10 p.m. Aug. 9 on Nat Geo Wild): The special reveals facets of sharks that are rarely chronicled; they’re fragile, delicate, ingenious, collaborative and even clumsy. This full immersion into their private lives shows them hunting, resting, cleaning and reproducing; these revelations might forever change the way we look at sharks.

“Raging Bull Shark” (8 p.m. July 26 on National Geographic, 7 p.m. Aug. 13, 7 p.m. Aug. 13 on Nat Geo Wild): As climates warm the world’s waters, the notoriously aggressive bull shark’s territory is spreading, leading to an uptick in attacks. A team of experts chronicles why the deceptively unremarkable species just might become the world’s most dangerous shark.

“Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle” (10 p.m. July 27 on National Geographic, 6 p.m. Aug. 13 on Nat Geo Wild): The Bermuda Triangle has more than 500,000 square miles of rumored mysteries, including missing airplanes, sunken ships, malfunctioning compasses and even legends of Atlantis. In reality, its greatest wonder may be something far more incredible: sharks.

“Shark vs. Whale” (10 p.m. July 28 on National Geographic, 10 p.m. Aug. 18 on Nat Geo Wild): A routine drone survey turns deadly when Ryan Johnson, a marine biologist based in South Africa, films a humpback whale being attacked and strategically drowned by a great white shark.

“What the Shark?” (10 p.m. Jul 29 on National Geographic, 10 p.m. Aug. 20 on Nat Geo Wild): The special offers a look at a side of sharks rarely seen and dives deep into the environments where extreme adaptation is critical to survival.