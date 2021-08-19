‘Naked and Afraid of Love’ is bare-all adventure in romance

Contestants on “Naked and Afraid of Love” learn the bare facts about each other. (Photo courtesy of Discovery+)

“Naked and Afraid of Love,” a new reality show on the streaming service of Discovery+, is dating in reverse. It takes the quest for love formula used by shows such as “The Bachelor” or “Married at First Sight” and runs it in reverse.

The series starts with eight single men and eight single women being dropped on a tropical shore. They start out completely naked – taking away all of the physical mystery – and then work backward toward emotional connections.

Candice Liang, a Honolulu resident who is currently working on her PhD program in Psychology, knows this is not a traditional way of dating.

“This is a very unconventional way of getting to know people and we’re doing everything backwards,” Liang says. “So, once we’ve started with that, then we have more time to be bonded emotionally and more deeply and to get to know this person.

“It’s like, I’ve already seen you naked. So, I want to see you now with your heart.”

The nudity in “Naked and Afraid of Love,” set to launch Aug. 22 on Discovery+, is designed to get past the normal elements that cloud the dating scene from a person’s fashion sense to the persona they present online. But first, the contestants must first make connections to survive much in the way the series “Naked and Afraid” has tested the clothing challenged.

Along with no clothes, they have no food or water. They must find all of the elements to survive including shelter. The only concession made by the production team was to allow the participants the opportunity to rinse out their mouths. It was agreed that bad breath doesn’t help with romance.

Then they can get about the business of determining if someone is a good fit.

Bennett Murphy, a standout college athlete who grew up on the beaches of Hilton Head Island, was willing to bare all for a chance of love. He thinks starting from such an exposed point made the process easier.

“I think the nudity and being naked and baring all, I think that actually helped us kind of connect on a more of an emotional level,” a full-dressed Murphy says. “I kind of grew from an immediate respect for everyone just for being so adventurous, so comfortable with themselves, so willing to bare all, all parts of themselves that it was only natural that the physical nudity kind of rolled over to emotional nakedness as well.”

North Carolina native Britt Whitmire had no trouble dealing with the nudity. She found very quickly seeing everyone naked just began to feel like the norm. She found the lack of clothes a way of leveling the dating field because she only had to think about what was inside the other participants.

There were lots of opportunities to do that as the contestants start by being paired when they arrive at the island paradise in the Philippines. They have time during the course of the production to be with others until they have found the bare necessities of love.

Just because everyone was naked didn’t translate to there being no rules. Executive producer Jay Beinstock stressed the cast was told that the show would not tolerate any sort of unwanted advances or touching without consent. The entire filming crew was instructed to report if they saw anything that looked like it was nearing or crossing the line.

Cast members could always go to the production team if they began to feel uncomfortable with anyone connected with the program.

Although “Naked and Afraid of Love” comes from the same team behind the “Naked and Afraid” shows, there were some changes made to the basic concept. Each of the 16 contestants looking for love were put through survival training because none were not bona fide survivalists like those who compete on “Naked and Afraid.” They were given a how-to guidebook that showed the ways to build traps and what to look for in terms of food.

Beinstock says, “We didn’t want to just leave them out there to flounder because, again, if you are constantly floundering, what you’re not doing is looking for love and trying to meet one another on a much deeper, emotional level. So, they were given all the tools so they could survive out there.”

Even with the training and guidebook, the time on the island was anything but a vacation.

Murphy says, “Not only are we stripped of our clothes, but we’re stripped of our comforts of home, our support system, our friends, the things that we use to kind of hide our weaknesses. So we don’t have any of that here.

“It was really cool to kind of get to see people for the full picture of who they are. And yeah, I feel grateful for that experience.”