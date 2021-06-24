‘Mysterious Benedict,’ ‘Doomsday Mom’ wide entertainment options

(KGET) — There are new entertainment options for both young and old this weekend.

“The Mysterious Benedict Society,” June 25, Disney+: The new series on the streaming service finds the young-and-brilliant Reynie (Mystic Inscho), Sticky (Seth B. Carr), Kate (Emmy DeOliveira) and Constance (Marta Kessler) being recruited for a secret mission. Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) needs them to infiltrate an institute and stop a global crisis.

These young heroes need support in dealing with the quest and that comes from: super bodyguard Milligan (Ryan Hurst); Mr. Benedict’s right hand helper Rhonda Kazembe (MaameYaa Boafo); and extraordinary school teacher Ms. Perumal (Gia Sandhu).

The series is based on the book by Trenton Lee Stewart in 2007. Checking out what Stewart had written didn’t help Sandhu with her character.

“I definitely went fishing for more information,” Sandhu says. “But, I didn’t find very much in the book. My character only exists in the first few pages and the last few pages. So, the writers of the show had complete liberty to develop this person. She is a deeply warm and caring person who encourages Reynie and is a force for good in his life.”

What the writers created with Ms. Perumal is a mother figure that all of the young heroes need so desperately. One reason the youngsters are perfect recruits for the mission is that they have no family connections.

Just like the books, “The Mysterious Benedict Society” is aimed at a younger audience but Sandhu found that the three generations she watched the first episode with all found it enjoyable.

“I think what we all would want young people to get out of it is the bottom line message which is compassion, truth, honesty and caring for fellow humans is the deepest purpose in life,” Sandhu says. “We have these wonderful children who are so pure and have so much integrity. We see them on this beautiful journey which is not only to save the world but also in the process they end up saving each other.

“It is truly an inspiring story.”

Boafo ran into the same problem when trying to decide how to play Rhonda as the book offered few clues. She had a long conversation with the writers/creators Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay as to how they saw her character being a part of this odd adventure story.

She loved the opportunity to discover her character while the writers were in the process of creating her. At the same time she watched the story unfold of how important it is to look inside yourself to see what you already have that you can use for the greater good.

Hurst found those elements when he looked at the books and script. He had more luck with his character as the book offered him some insight into the role.

“Milligan is such a mystery especially in the beginning part of the series,” Hurst says. “I dove into the source material and was so pleasantly surprised that the heart and the wild whimsical style that is presented in the book is actualized so beautifully in the show.”

Hurst comes to the project with a long list of credits that include “Remember the Titans,” “Taken,” “Sons of Anarchy” and “We Were Soldiers.”

“Doomsday Mom,” 8 p.m. June 26, Lifetime: The latest offering in the cable channel’s “Summer of Secrets” offerings is based on the true story of Lori Vallow (Lauren Lee Smith), who gained national attention when her children were reported missing from their Idaho home in the Fall of 2019.

Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy play the grandparents who doggedly fought to find out what had happened to the children. The film is the first time Purl and Duffy – who have been a couple since 2020 – have had the chance to work together.

That resulted in a very weird moment for Purl. At the end of a scene together, Duffy patted her on her rear end and told her she had done a good job.

“I thought ‘Well, that’s the first time that’s ever happened. It was fun,” Purl says.

The film shows how the couple were involved in a wide range of awful actions right under the noses of her parents. Purl stresses this is not a story about how someone can be blind to the actions of people close to them but of how those people can become champions for truth when they finally realize what has happened.

Duffy understands what the grandparents were going through because he has children. Over the years, he watched them do things that seemed inappropriate to him and wondered if he had seen this coming.

“I think there is an element of self-reflection when this happens,” Duffy says. “I think part of that self-reflection was ‘quote-unquote’ being the bread earner, the man of the family.

“And yet, all of this happened. How could that happen on his watch had to be part of his processing.”