Mickey Guyton is one of three scouts for the new AppleTV+series “My Kind of Country.” (Photi courtesy of AppleTV+)

Country artists Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck are more than just scouts for the new AppleTV+ music competition series “My Kind of Country” set to debut March 24. They are perfect examples of the kind of talent the series from executive producers Kacey Musgraves and Reese Witherspoon will be trying to find.

The driving force behind the show is to search for those who don’t fit the traditional mold of a country artists. Diversity and individuality are as important as a strong vocal range.

Guyton says, “I think they were really inspired by our stories as we are in country music and we sing such different versions of country music from so many different perspectives. Country music is such a universal language and genre.”

Peck has never shown his face as he performs behind a long mask while Allen became the second black artist to be named the Country Music Association’s New Artist of the Year. Guyton was the first Black woman to achieve a number one hit on the Canada Country chart. They will be looking to help break down barriers in country music by providing an opportunity to diverse and innovative artists from around the world.

Each scout will hand pick a roster of up-and-coming artists and invite them to Nashville to showcase their unique sound. They will compete until a winner is declared.

This is not the first music competition show but Guyton stresses that the series for the streaming service is different because there will be an opportunity to really get to know the competitors. The idea is to show their creative process from song to stage to tour.

“You get to really see into their minds and it was just so beautiful,” Guyton says. “You never get that as an artist until you’ve had several number ones and you can finally have your tour that you get that opportunity.

“And they got that right away. I just think that was something that was different for me. You got to hear their original songs.”

Allen adds that while the show has a country music base, the design of the show is to offer a look at artists getting to be artists. It is not just about the singing as is the case with the other music competition programs.

The scouts not only compiled their teams but spent time hanging out with the performers to learn about them and to offer their unique perspectives on the country music world. Allen was eager to pass on the advice and knowledge he got from veteran performers when he was trying to break into the business.

Each of the scouts had a different criteria for what they were looking for in the young artists. Allen is a firm believer that a look of determination says a lot about the performer. At other times, Allen is more interested in how the competitors deal with the business end.

“A lot of times, I feel like what connects us as people isn’t joy and happiness. It’s pain,” Allen says. “When you find someone that has similar pain as you, you really feel that connection.”

It was all about honesty for Guyton. She was looking for the intentions of each artist as to how they wanted the audience to feel. She also was looking for heart because to Guyton, music is almost a religion.

Peck looked past how technically perfect the performers were because he is convinced it is more about the artist who has something really specific to bring to the table.

The design of “My Kind of Country” felt just right for Peck. He says, “It never felt scripted or produced. It all just felt very authentic and sincere, which is kind of, I think, at the heart of this show. There is so much sincerity to it, which is, in my opinion, what I think is very different from a lot of those shows that sometimes typically could lack a bit of that.”

Along with the veteran scouts, the competitors got to work with some of the top behind-the-scenes people in the country music world. That included music director Adam Blackstone and creative director Jemel McWilliams.

Peck sees the series as a masterclass of the music industry.

“It was lovely for us to be able to do that because it also isn’t typical. These other shows there’s one winner or whatever. We really got to work with these artists and provide them with what we feel is very, very genuine and helpful advice,” Peck says.

Peck had a world of experience to share with the young artists. The South African country musician who is based in Canada released his debut album, Pony, in 2019. That was followed by his second studio album, Bronco, in 2002.