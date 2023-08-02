There have been numerous films based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in the mid-80s. There have also been multiple TV series and a stage musical.

The one thing these productions have had in common is that they have all leaned heavily into the Ninja part of the name. Each production has flexed turtle muscles in an entertaining way.

That is why the latest big screen adaptation of the Eastman/Laird work stands out so remarkably. While there is plenty of action – often chaotic to the point of near confusion – the heart of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is the teenager element. This is a touching buddy story that unfolds in the sewers.

The four turtles who are mutated by a mysterious ooze – Leonardo (Nicholas Cantu), Donatello (Micah Abbey), Raphael (Brady Noon) and Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.) – spend as much time lamenting not being able to do normal teenage things such as go to school or date as they do fighting to save the world. They don’t spend all day talking like heroes on a half shell but like brothers who like the Little Mermaid just long to live in a world out there.

Master Splinter (Jackie Chan) has kept the four hidden away from the human world out of fear they would get harmed. Once the Turtle brothers get old enough to get glimpses of the real world, they decide to win the hearts of New Yorkers as a way of being accepted as normal teenagers. With the assistance of their new human friend, April O’Neil (Ayo Edebiri), they take on a mutant crime syndicate. The problem eventually gets far bigger than they anticipated.

Credit writers Seth Rogan, Evan Goldberg, Jeff Rowe and numerous others for taking the fresh approach to the story. The last time Rogan wrote a script that focused so heavily on teenage characters was “Superbad.” The difference is that while that film embraced the irreverent, “Mutant Mayhem” has a more delicate approach to the comedy.

There are some changes to the traditional Turtles story especially when it comes to who are the bad guys. That’s not a problem with this outing as it is all a part of taking a 20th Century creation and giving it a 21st Century touch.

Along with this more humanizing approach to the story, the elements that set this “TMNT” tale apart from the massive number of efforts that have come before are the voice casting and the animation style. Both are such a departure from what has been done in the past that the direction could have scuttled the entire production. But they are as unique and different as the original comics were so many years ago.

It starts with the selection of four very young actors as the voices of the Turtles. This isn’t a case of an older actor trying to sound young but comes across with the pure innocence of youth.

Chan was a superb choice to be the wise father figure to the Turtles and while Ice Cube’s voicing of the infamous Superfly always sounds familiar, that doesn’t hurt the film because his distinct voice works for the super villain.

The biggest star of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle” is the animation that uses a broad range of styles from stop-motion to a distinct graffiti look. There are no sharp edges but visuals that seem to flow off the artist’s palette and onto the screen as needed.

It is reminiscent of the bold approach that made “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” work so well. But Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears push the visual chaos to even bolder levels. It is as if film frames have been replaced by an endless barrage of painted canvases or alley walls.

This approach does add to the kinetic energy of the fight scenes but unlike the “Transformer” movies where the visuals are so intense that they become muddled, there is always a crisp delivery of action sequences with the Turtles.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” uses the fresh approach of focusing on brotherhood to give this version of the story more heart than any before it. Equally as powerful is the chaotic animation style that should have been an annoyance but ends up being stunningly compelling. It all goes together to make this adaptation of the comic books so good it will leave you a little shell shocked.

Movie review

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Grade: B+

Cast: Nicholas Cantu, Micah Abbey, Brady Noon, Shamon Brown Jr., Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Ayo Edebiri

Directors: Jeff Rowe, Kyler Spears

Rated: PG for language, action sequences

Running time: 99 minutes.