There are multiple reasons Liza Lapira is excited that she is starring in the new CBS holiday film “Must Love Christmas,” scheduled to air at 9 p.m. Dec. 11.

There’s the basic joy that comes from getting any acting job. That’s magnified for her because this romantic comedy allows her to show a softer side from the one she plays as Mel Bayani on the action series “The Equalizer.”

But, the most personal pleasure she gets from starring in the made-for-television production is that Lapira – who is of Chinese, Spanish and Filipino ancestry – is helping correct the problem that she did not see a lot of people who looked like her starring in such offerings when she was younger.

“When growing up I didn’t see many protagonists that look like me so this has just been a doubly wonderful, wonderful thing for me to be a part of,” Lapira says. “Mel, the character I play on ‘The Equalizer,’ is much more self‑assured, to put it mildly, and much more aggressive than Natalie in this movie so I get a kick out of that.”

The production that is giving Lapira so much joy has her playing Natalie Wolf, America’s reigning queen of Christmas romance whose novels have earned her legions of fans. Although reclusive, Wolf agrees to a quick road trip to Buffalo, the city that inspired her first novel, to help her deal with a horrible case of writer’s block and a looming Christmas deadline.

A freak snowstorm leaves her stranded on the side of the road. The writer’s world is about to turn upside down when the tow truck driver (Nathan Witte), who comes to her rescue, happens to be her very first high school crush. He was also an inspiration to the lead character in one of her novels.

Lapira found herself in good hands with this leap into the world of holiday films as it was written by Mark Amato. He has created a dozen holiday-themed movies including “A Christmas Proposal” and “A Kiss Before Christmas.”

The idea of having his main character suffering from writer’s block was easy for Amato as he has faced that problem many times over the years. He knows the pain and fear that comes with staring at either a blank page or one filled with bad writing as a deadline looms.

He has been able to overcome those problems and create the long list of holiday movies. The new problem that surfaced with so much success was trying to be original in a genre where there are so many versions on the holiday theme have been made.

Amato says, “The truth is it’s sort of like there are so many tropes that you have to kind of sort of like find a way to recycle and I don’t want to recycle. I always get like my critics would say, you know how it’s going to end, sort of in the royal matchmaker. You see two characters. We know they’re going to be together in the end. I said but do you know how. You don’t know how.

“So the last act right before you come back, I guarantee no one is going to be able to predict the ending. For me that becomes the biggest challenge because if I get to a situation where it feels a little too comfortable and a little too easy, I haven’t tested myself so each one I hope to get better and better.”

One of the biggest moments in all of the holiday productions is the “meet cute” moment when the two main characters are brought together for the first time in the film. In “Must Love Christmas,” it is the arrival of a very familiar tow truck driver.

Amato’s approach to creating that moment starts with the conclusion of the movie. He begins with deciding how the couple will end up together then looks at how they got to that point. That will lead him to the moment they first come together.

The way he describes it is he creates two characters who reveal through the film that they are going to be better once they have come together. And it all starts with that first meeting.

Lapira has observed that as long as the actors, director and script are good, then both the meet cute and the ending will work perfectly.

“For this movie in particular, I had two meet cutes. I enjoyed both of them immensely,” Lapira says. “I got the meet cute with the high school crush, the guy in my dreams that I haven’t seen in forever, the unrequited love re‑meeting meet cute. And then I got the antagonistic banter witty meet cute so I’m thoroughly spoiled by this movie.”