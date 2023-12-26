BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is a struggle going on at the heart of the new film adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize winning 1982 novel, The Color Purple. At the core is the poignant story of sisters torn apart by hatred and bigotry. Then there are the external forces of this version of “The Color Purple” being based more on the Tony-winning Broadway musical production.

The musical numbers are presented with power but at times they tend to deflect from the more serious themes of the film. Walker’s novel – that is told through Celie’s letters written to God that talk about rape and abuse – is not a natural fit for song-and-dance numbers. Director Blitz Bazawule does his best to counterbalance all the emotions with the music and generally wins the battle. There are just a few moments when the battle softens what could have been a more emotional blow.

Bazawule manages to bring enough raw emotion to the surface that the musical numbers are not enough of a distraction to hurt the overall power of the production that is set in the early 20th Century in rural Georgia.

A lot of credit for that success goes to Fantasia Barrino, who took over the role of Celie in 2007 on Broadway. She understands the journey her character takes with the brutal selection by Mister (Colman Domingo ) to be his wife. In actuality, she is intended more to be a servant trying to take care of his home and children.

Celie carries the pain of being separated from her sister Nettie played by Halle Bailey when they are young. She also pines for the two children that were taken away from her at birth. The absence of any real family leaves Celie in an emotional void where serving the brutal Mister is her only path.

Domingo’s performance as the brutal character may be the most underappreciated in the film. The character is so vile that it is easy to reject him. But there are moments when Mister shows hints of humanity that keep the character from becoming the pure evil he appears to be. This is important in the closing moments of the film.

Many of the human moments for Mister come when the bigger-than-life Shug Avery (Taraji P. Henson) arrives. It is as if the film gets a bolt of electricity the moment she appears on screen as the singer who Mister adores. She also becomes a mentor and savior for Celie showing her a world outside the pain and misery where she lives.

The decision to show the romance between Celie and Shug is often downplayed and was not even mentioned in Steven Spielberg’s film version in 1985. Bazawule doesn’t lean into it but at least offers a suggestion with the duet “What About Love?”

Henson not only provides many of the movie’s upbeat moments, but she also arrives with the only signs of hope. She was able to escape the small-town world even if it cost her the respect of her father.

The film is loaded with strong supporting characters topped by Danielle Brooks as Sofia, the wife of Mister’s son Harpo (Corey Hawkins). She returns to the role she played in the 2015 stage revival of the strong-willed character who is eventually broken. Hawkins plays his role with a sensitivity that is a great counterpoint to the brutality of his father.

The script by Marcus Gardley hits all the key emotional moments and the film is loaded with standout performances. The underlying problem is that telling such an emotionally charged tale through musical numbers is uneven.

There are moments when the music is powerful such as Shug’s performance as the juke joint. Then there are times – such as the huge opening number choreographed by Fatima Robinson – where the music seems out of place. What saves the film is that the better musical numbers outnumber the misplaced.

The musical version of “The Color Purple” is strong but in the end, it just doesn’t have the gravitas of the book by Walker or even the film version by Spielberg. It ends up being a lighter shade of “Purple.”

Movie review

The Color Purple

Grade: B-

Cast: Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Danielle Brooks.

Director: Blitz Bazawule

Rated: PG-13 for language, thematic elements, sexual content, violence

Running time: 140 minutes.