A new very scary tale and a collection of classic horror movies are available in time for Halloween viewing.

“Talk to Me” Grade B+: The danger in this tale comes from the mummified hand of a medium that has been encased in porcelain. It looks like one of those hand displays in a story where rings are placed.

The history of the medium being able to contact those in the spirit world – whether it be real or not – is like an addictive drug to the group. Like Tupperware parties, the teens get together to shake hands with the object and experience a connection to those from the other side. They willingly do this even when faced with indisputable evidence – via a cell phone world – of the deadly results of such encounters.

The twin brothers of Danny and Michael Philippou have found as the directors the right formula for a modern horror tale. It is no longer acceptable for the victims to be two-dimensional characters who are the arbitrary target of terror. The new horror comes from looking at a world where youthful empowerment tainted by a look-at-me selfie mentality is the driving force.

If they can continue this fresh approach, the brothers could easily take over as the new masters of the macabre.

“Universal Classic Monsters” Grade A: This new limited edition set includes some of the best horror films ever made. The eight movies in the collection include “Dracula,” “Frankenstein,” “The Mummy,” “The Invisible Man,” “The Bride of Frankenstein,” “The Wolf Man,” “Phantom of the Opera” and “Creature from the Black Lagoon.”

The set comes withrare photos, bios, trivia and original cover art by artist Tristan Eaton. Each film has been digitally restored from high resolution film elements for the ultimate classic monster experience all in one exclusive collectible book.

“Universal Classic Monsters” is only available through Amazon.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Oct. 3

“Prey”: Predator legacy continues with this thriller set in 1719 on the Great Plains with a band of Comanches.

“Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time”: Misato and her anti-NERV group Wille arrive at Paris with only 720 seconds to restore the city.

“The Mean One”: Hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the town of Newville, despising the holiday season.

“NCIS: Hawaii: Season Two”: Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and her team investigate even more high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the Aloha State itself.

“Creepy Crawly”: Guests at a Thailand hotel begin disappearing leaving the group to wonder whether there may be some truth to local urban legends about a creature rumored to possess its victims.

Available on digital platforms

“House of Dolls”: A family reunion turns deadly when three estranged sisters return home to fulfill their father’s last wishes and collect an inheritance.

“Monsters of California”: Dallas Edwards and his misfit high school friends embark on a righteous and dangerous adventure to uncover a paranormal conspiracy in Southern California. Will be released on DVD Dec. 5.

“Totally Killer”: Infamous “Sweet Sixteen Killer” returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim thirty-five years after the shocking murder of three teens.

“Haunted Mansion”: The Disneyland attraction serves as the basis for this tale of a family trying to deal with a mansion filled with ghosts. Will be available on DVD and Blu-ray starting Oct. 17.