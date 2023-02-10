BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are a fan of films based on comic books, there are two good options available on DVD and Blu-ray for your entertainment choices this week.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Grade A-: The death of Chadwick Boseman left a gigantic hole in the “Black Panther” film franchise. But for this sequel, director/writer Ryan Coogler and co-writer Joe Robert Cole came up with a heartwarming and smart solution to balance the loss of Boseman. Their efforts make “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” one of the better films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe despite the loss of such a powerful actor.

The team started with a key element of the selection of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) as the chief nemesis. The contrasts of Namor’s undersea kingdom with the jungle beauty of Wakanda sets clear lines of battle. The two kingdoms end up in a major clash over Vibranium, the almost invincible element. It was believed the only source was a meteor that crashed in Wakanda.

Since the people of Wakanda won’t share the precious metal, scientists begin searching around the globe for another source. When that exploration gets too close to Namor’s kingdom, he reveals a plan to go to war with all of the nations of the world with Wakanda as an ally. When Namor’s deal is rejected, he launches a deadly assault on Wakanda.

Huerta plays Namor with a perfect pitch or pride and commitment to his people that make his actions an understandable threat. And, that results in some massive battle scenes. It was smart to introduce Namor in this way. He has always been a second tier character in the comic books and would have difficulties as the central figure of a movie.

The second element that makes “Wakanda Forever” a worthy sequel is having Angela Bassett’s character of Queen Ramonda move into a more dominant role. Bassett is equally strong as the leader of the Wakanda people and vulnerable when her family is put in danger.

Boseman is given a loving tribute but that also serves as a reminder of the great loss the franchise has faced. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” rises to a difficult challenge with strong characters, superb acting and visual effects that are a marvel. The film proves that Wakanda can go on forever even under the worst of circumstances.

“Legion of Super Heroes” Grade B: This comic book franchise has always had the potential to be a great movie or television series. This animated tale of the 31st Century team of young heroes with a variety of superpowers lives up to that potential.

Supergirl travels into the future with a heavy heart because she doesn’t feel like she belongs on 21st Century Earth. Her cousin, Superman, suggests working with the group of young heroes in the future could be a cure.

She makes friends while at the same time facing a very familiar enemy. The Legion and Supergirl must stop the Dark Circle from stealing a powerful weapon stored in their vault.

“Legion of Super Heroes” is another example of how the animation division of Warner Bros. has a much better handle on how to take the DC Comics characters from page to screen.

